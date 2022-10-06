Kearney vs. Smithville Football

Kearney’s Casey Rooney threw three touchdowns in the victory over Ruskin on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — A blowout beyond belief came from the hands of the Kearney Bulldogs Friday, Sept. 30. Kearney outclassed, outwitted and outworked Ruskin as they defeated their opponents 59-0. The Bulldogs remain undefeated as they secured another big-time win thanks to great defense and impressive balance on the offensive end.

The defense was flying around all night against the Eagles. Ruskin’s offense went nowhere as they finished the game with -15 total yards from scrimmage. The Eagles earned only four first downs all game as they went -55 yards on the ground. Kearney picked up their assignments and used their strength to power past the Ruskin offensive line.

