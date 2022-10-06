KEARNEY — A blowout beyond belief came from the hands of the Kearney Bulldogs Friday, Sept. 30. Kearney outclassed, outwitted and outworked Ruskin as they defeated their opponents 59-0. The Bulldogs remain undefeated as they secured another big-time win thanks to great defense and impressive balance on the offensive end.
The defense was flying around all night against the Eagles. Ruskin’s offense went nowhere as they finished the game with -15 total yards from scrimmage. The Eagles earned only four first downs all game as they went -55 yards on the ground. Kearney picked up their assignments and used their strength to power past the Ruskin offensive line.
Kearney secured four turnovers over Ruskin, too. Three fumbles were lost by the Eagles, and an interception that was picked off by Caden Bloss set the tone for the Bulldogs defense. Late in the fourth quarter, Keehan Scott picked up a fumble for a touchdown for the final points of the game.
Kearney is allowing just 10 points per game on the defensive end this season, which has been an incredible boost to a team that allowed 22 points per game last year.
On offense, Kearney was dominant as they scored 30 points in the first quarter. Zach Grace rushed in for the first touchdown while Casey Rooney had two touchdown passes. One of the passes went to Danny Petree and the other to Manny Linthacum. Running back Cameron Emmons rushed in for 32-yards for the touchdown late in the first quarter, too. Kearney secured two safeties off of poor Ruskin punts that went into the back of their own end zone.
In the second quarter, Rooney found Bruce Page for the 10-yard touchdown. Rooney went 8-for-9 in completions as he gained 112 yards and three touchdowns. Emmons secured another touchdown before halftime as he finished with 52 yards on only four carries.
The lone offensive touchdown in the second half came from Trent Fritz as he completed a pass to Aaron Johnson for the short score. Kearney’s offense gained 287 yards as they put up over 50 points in back-to-back games.
Kearney will host their annual Homecoming game against Raytown South (2-4) on Friday, Oct. 7.
