LIBERTY — A secret weapon will be standing on the sidelines for Liberty North this upcoming season. Starting kicker Blake Craig has emerged as one of the best specialists in the country due to his hard work in the offseason.
On July 24, Craig was named to the 2023 Under Armour All-America game, where he was one of two place kickers selected for the game. Craig earned this honoring by competing in the Kohl’s Kicking Camp National Showcase in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
“They have been huge advocates for me from college recruiting to kicking,” Craig said. “The biggest thing has been staying with Kohl’s because if I’m loyal to them, they’ll be loyal to me. All of their camps are such a fun experience.”
Craig never thought of himself as a football player, but rather a soccer player. During his freshman year at Liberty North, he was practicing soccer drills on the field when a coach approached him about joining the football team as a kicker.
“I never expected it. I never played flag football or anything growing up. I just loved soccer,” Craig explained. “I went out to practice for the first day and I was horrible. I was kicking it maybe 15 yards.”
The incoming senior has dedicated himself to the craft of field goal kicking and kick-offs. He's a student of the game who loves working hard on different skill sets. Whether it is a 60-yarder in practice or booting kick-offs into the end zone, Craig has prepared for almost any situation. His longest kick in a game was a deep 56-yarder against crosstown rival Liberty last season.
“I had a little bit of tailwind and with the rivalry game, I had all of this adrenaline,” Craig recounts. “My coach said, ‘Let’s kick it.’ I was like, ‘This is deep.’ I was lining up and it was a far kick. I believed in myself and just drilled it.”
Blake Craig drills a 56-yard field goal! Impressive kick from the senior kicker, who puts Liberty North up 10-0. Late 1st pic.twitter.com/99XMoRxOU6— Andy Meyer (@andymeyer124) September 4, 2021
In early June, Craig took to social media to share his commitment to the University of Missouri, where he will play college football.
“I loved the coaching staff at Mizzou and I have been a Mizzou fan my entire life,” he said. “Mizzou has been my school my entire life. I even had towels on my shower when I was a kid.”
When Liberty North trots out there special teams unit this season, Craig will line up for extra points, field goals and kick-offs. It's a role that he has excelled in, but is ready to take to the next level.
As in previous seasons, the coaching staff for the Eagles have put their trust in Craig. Craig also puts his trust in his coaches and teammates and believes that this cohesive relationship will better him as a player and a teammate.
“Building trust with my coaches has been important. Going to all of the workouts and being involved builds a lot of trust,” he said. “They trust me so I trust them.”
