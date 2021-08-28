It's said that familiarity breeds contempt. In the case of two Suburban Gold Conference elites, familiarity breeds instant gridiron classics.
LIBERTY — After needing overtime to decide a playoff game late last season, Liberty and Blue Springs found themselves tied once again at the end of regulation Friday, Aug. 27, at Hy-Vee Field at Liberty High School.
The Wildcats (0-1) scored with one second remaining in the fourth quarter, and again on their first possession of overtime, setting the stage for late heroics from the Blue Jays’ (1-0) Tyler Lininger. The senior quarterback found junior wideout Ricky Ahumaraeze on a 3rd-and-3 from Blue Springs’ 18-yard line, and converted a two-point conversion to lift the Blue Jays to a 43-42 victory to begin the 2021 season.
“I didn’t want to have to score twice,” Liberty head coach Chad Frigon said. “We felt good about our first plan, but then they jumped offsides. We honestly got lucky because we were close to a delay of game on that snap. We knew (after that) we had a good chance to win it on a quarterback sneak behind our big guys. We had some guys cramping up and felt like it was the best decision to end it right there.”
Hurrying out of the huddle, Lininger followed his interior line forward for the crucial yard he needed to break the plane. After a few moments looking through the pile, which Lininger was at the bottom of, the referees agreed the senior has pushed the ball over the goal line by only inches.
“I did get a little bit of a push, but I was over the end zone for sure,” the quarterback said.
Liberty defeated Blue Springs in overtime during the MSHSAA Class 6 state playoffs last November, and twice overall in the 2020 campaign.
Simone Award finalist Wentric Williams III paced the Blue Jay offense with 32 carries for 295 yards. The senior found the end zone three times on the ground.
“He takes the pressure off me for sure,” Lininger said. “Being able to hand it to him 30 times a game. It opens the passing game up a lot. He is great.”
Blue Springs scored one on the ground and once through the air to take an early 14-0 advantage. Williams found room between the tackles for a 4-yard TD with 6:18 remaining in the half to bring the Jays within a score.
After struggling to contain quarterback Sal Caldarella and the Wildcat option game early, Liberty’s defense tightened in the second quarter. On a 4th-and-2 from midfield, junior Jack Carbajal got a piece of the ball carrier, slowing the runner’s momentum just enough for senior Michael Capria to clean up the play, forcing a turnover on downs with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter.
“It was big in the fact that we knew we had a chance to score before the half,” Frigon said. “It was a huge stop for sure, and a great call by our defensive coordinator.”
Lininger found senior Caden Dennis for a 44-yard strike a minute later to tie the contest before the half.
“I was wide open,” Dennis said. “I made a good move and it was off to the races.”
Dennis later notched his second score of the game, beginning the fourth quarter with a reverse run on a pitch from Williams for 18 yards to give Liberty a 35-20 advantage.
Blue Springs scored twice in the fourth quarter and converted a two-point conversion to force overtime.
Lininger went 10-of-12 passing, for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Ahumaraeze collected four receptions for 62 yards and a score.
Junior Aden Holst recorded an interception with 22 seconds remaining in the first half to halt a late Wildcat scoring attempt.
“I think it would have been harder if we had played someone not as good as Blue Springs,” Frigon said. “We really found some things that we need to work on to get better. I am hoping that our guys focus on us and not them because we have a lot of things to improve before next week.”
