Blue Jays look to defend conference championship

LIBERTY — After a 10-2 overall record and a 6-1 conference record last season that resulted in a conference championship, the Blue Jays football program is looking to defend its winning ways this season.
The team lost 11 starters last season, four on offense and seven on defense, but looks to seven returning starters this season in wide receivers Caden Dennis and Ricky Ahumaraeze; fullback Jeremiah Cabuyaban; running back Wentric Williams III; offensive lineman Michael Capria, Charles Dipoto and Cameron Lawson.
“Defense returns Caden Dennis (DB), Ricky Ahumareze (safety), Jack Carbajal (safety) and Nchang Ndifor (LB),” said head coach Chad Frigon.
Capria, Williams and Dennis all received all-state honors last season.
Frigon said he’s looking to several returning standouts for key contributions this season. These include Williams, who had 1,350 rushing yards and was a finalist for Simone Metro Player of the Year Award and Caden Dennis, who made first team all-conference in three positions and had more than 700 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Another player who produces is junior Anthony Wenson, who often plays slot receiver.
Cabuyaban, said Frigon, is a two-way starter, the coach also hopes to lean on this fall.
Newcomers also have the ability to make an immediate impact, said the coach.
“Senior QB Tyler Lininger played great in a limited roll last season,” said Frigon.
Junior Jacob Streich at defensive end, he said, is another player to watch.
While the Jays have many strengths heading into the season, Frigon said replacing players lost last year on defense will be a challenge.
“Every league game is tough. Week 1: Blue Springs, Week 2: Liberty North. Last year, three of the final eight teams in the state playoffs were from our league,” he said.
Liberty takes on Blue Springs at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
