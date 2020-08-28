KEARNEY — The Bulldogs played great defense for most of its season opener at home Friday, Aug. 28 against Fort Osage, but Kearney was just unable to get key stops following its own scores.
The Bulldogs stopped that trend when its defense shut down Fort Osage on the first possession of overtime. Fort Osage quarterback Greg Menne dropped back to pass on the first two offense plays of that drive, twice getting pulled down for a sack.
"The secondary didn't have to worry about much because that quarterback had no time to throw," senior linebacker Tucker Stute said. "Our defensive ends are really young and they stepped up."
Kearney learned from that mistake as its offense leaned on its rushing attack to march down the field to win in a 27-21 OT thriller.
Stute said he was proud of junior Sam Loman, who recorded one of the sacks to that helped get Fort Osage off the field.
“We were expecting them to run, but they came out and passed,” senior cornerback Dawson Meinert said.
Meinert, who also shared quarterback duties with junior Ian Acosta, earned the walk-off score on a quarterback keeper to secure the win.
“Somebody needed to step up and I thought I could do it,” Meinert said.
The deciding score was the first time the Bulldogs led since sophomore Luke Noland’s rushing touchdown put the team up 6-0 with under 8 minutes left in the first half.
Kearney’s early lead was momentary as Fort Osage’s Larenzo Fenner returned the kickoff 95 yards for the go-ahead score at 7-6, the slight margin earned on a successful extra point over the Bulldogs failed 2-point attempt on a swinging gate play.
Both teams traded defensive stops until the middle of the third quarter when a Fort Osage turnover put Kearney in position to score, but the Bulldogs were stopped on fourth and 1 from the 1-yard line.
With Fort Osage stuck deep in their own territory, Menne found Larenzo Fenner, who again took the ball more than 94 yards for the score to put the team up 14-6 with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Kearney was able to even things up on the first play of the fourth quarter after Meinert completed a 6-yard touchdown pass. Meinert found Carson Frakes to convert the 2-point attempt and tie the game at 14-all.
Fort Osage responded again with points of its own when Menne scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, going up 27-14 with 7:17 remaining in regulation.
Meinert said he talked with Kearney defensive coordinator Marcus Brinkley about the defense needing to improve its tackling and fly to the ball faster with more aggression.
“There are things we can clean up for sure by next week,” Meinert said.
The Bulldogs stuck with Fort Osage on offense, stringing together a four-minute scoring drive as Meinert picked up another rushing touchdown with 2:51 remaining in the game to force overtime. Meinert said he knew offense needed to score on the next possession.
“No one really said it, but we were all thinking it,” Meinert said. “The line did so well on that play to score. I just buried my head down and walked right in,”
Both teams traded desperation interceptions in the waning seconds of regulation before it came down to sudden death in the extra period.
Kearney seized the momentum of forcing overtime to earn a hard-fought win in front of their home crowd, or at least as many as could attend. This was the first football game held at Kearney High School under COVID-19 safety protocols.
"It felt no different at all," Stute said. "It felt the same. Of course there wasn't as many people, but when you're out there, we couldn't really tell because we were just excited to play."
The game was originally scheduled as a Fort Osage home contest, but Jackson County health guidelines would have limited the game to just 100 total people at the field.
The Bulldogs will prepare this week for a 7:00 p.m. showdown vs. Platte County on Friday, Sept. 4 at Kearney High School. Platte County beat Park Hill South 35-17 in its first game of the season.
