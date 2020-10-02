KEARNEY — Kearney football controlled nearly three full quarters against undefeated Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 2 at Kearney High School.
But the Bulldogs homecoming celebrations would be spoiled as the Griffins soared in the fourth quarter of a 20-16 win over Kearney.
Kearney held the Griffins scoreless for the first 34 minutes and 14 seconds of game time as the offense methodically moved the ball on the way to a 16-0 lead.
“I thought we played a heck of a game,” Kearney head coach Josh Gray said. “Our guys came out and executed and moved the ball. We did the things we talked about needing to do.”
Quarterback Ian Acosta moved the chains early in the game by picking his spots through the air and on the ground, gaining most of his 23 rushing yards on keepers during the team’s first scoring drive. The junior signal-caller darted past Winnetonka defenders as he went in for an 8-yard rushing touchdown halfway through the second quarter.
Winnetonka looked as if it would respond as senior quarterback Jovan Satterwhite led the Griffins down the field before halftime, only for Kearney sophomore defensive back Joe Marshall to intercept the ball in the end zone.
Acosta tried to keep the offense’s momentum going with his own two-minute drill, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Braxton Breedlove.
Kearney added to the lead quickly in the second half as junior running back KJ Smith took off down the right sideline for a 52-yard rushing touchdown just 15 seconds in the third quarter.
“The O-line was executing during the first half,” Smith said. “I found a hole, found a way to get outside and gain some yardage.”
The Bulldogs 16-0 lead would not be enough after Winnetonka got moving right before the fourth quarter.
Satterwhite continued to search for junior wide receiver Jason Essex, who was held in check by a swarming Bulldog defense. Essex finished with 79 yards on seven catches, none more important then his 17-yard touchdown receptions with 1:46 left in the third quarter.
Satterwhite, who rushed for 57 yards, continued to spread the ball around between Essex, running back Montre Moore and wide receiver Julian Rodgers.
Moore ran the ball for 144 yards in the game, but it was Rodgers who was next up to score with a huge touchdown grab. Rodgers leaped over Kearney defensive backs to snatch the ball out of the air before juking past would-be tacklers on the way to a 46-yard score.
The Griffins trailed 16-14 after missing the two-point conversion, but they were not done. Winnetonka kept the chains moving on its next possession before a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Moore put the Griffins ahead 20-16.
Kearney was not able to move the ball on its final possession, ended the series with an Acosta completion on fourth down that landed just short of the sticks.
“Offensively, a couple times we didn’t execute when we needed to,” Gray said. “Defensively, we didn’t get the stops when we needed to. You know, that’s a good football team, but I think our best football is still in the making.”
Kearney (2-4, 1-3 Suburban Blue) will face Raytown South on the road Friday, Oct. 9.
