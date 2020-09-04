Bulldogs football unable to keep up with Platte County in 35-14 loss

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs were unable to replicate their late-game heroics from last week.
It was going to be a tall order as Platte County built a 35-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Kearney gambled early in the first quarter when they opted to go for a 4th-and-1 from their own 24 yard-line. Bulldogs quarterback Ian Acosta was stuffed on the play, setting up a 13-second scoring drive for the Pirates with Cayden Davis rushing for 10-yard touchdown.
The Pirates stretched out the lead to 21-7 at the half as quarterback Christopher Ruhnke threw two of his three passing touchdowns, one 4-yarder to Joey Schultz in the first quarter and another to Cole Rhoden for 44 yards early in the second quarter.
Acosta would put his team on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Douglas. The Bulldogs closed the gap to 7 points when Luke Norland returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to open the second half.
But the Pirates responded with 60-yard scoring drive that ended in another Davis touchdown from a yard out. Davis scored again late in third quarter on a 10-yard pass for Ruhnke to put Platte County up 35-14.
The Pirates held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter to walk out with the three touchdown victory.
