Bulldogs take down Winnetonka 42-14

Kearney’s Bulldogs came ready to play Friday, Oct. 1, with No. 21 Luke Noland returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The play set the tone for the gridiron showdown that saw the Bulldogs best Winnetonka’s Griffins 42-14.
Kearney’s KJ Smith had a standout game, leading rushing with 153 yards and scoring four TDs. Zach Grace turned in a noteworthy performance that included rushing for 127 yards.
Ian Acosta, who had 1 rushing touchdown, Jake Gregory and Canton Woods racked up 366 total yards. Quarterback Casey Rooney completed five of seven for 47 passing yards. Acosta also completed a 9-yard pass, giving the Dogs 413 total offensive yards.
The Bulldogs’ defense also came on strong. Defensive linemen Cale Conway and Sam Lowman made stopping tackles as Kearney’s defense held the Griffins to 267 total yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Love the way we played Friday. Our kids are focused and determined. They display what BETTER stands for. Brotherhood-Effort-Tough-Together-Excellence-Respect. pic.twitter.com/HQ1I3FXxEj— Kearneybulldogfb (@Kearneybulldog1) October 3, 2021
Kearney is now 2-3 for the season. They will take on Raytown South for Homecoming Friday, Oct. 5.
More on this developing story will be published as details become available.
