KEARNEY — The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in week five action of football. Kearney defeated Winnetonka 52-8 on Friday, Sept. 23. It was a tough opening quarter for the Bulldogs, but they separated themselves with what they do best: hard nosed football.
The Griffins opened the scoring in the first quarter as quarterback Dean DeJesus threw pass to Aaron Kampert. The opening touchdown for Winnetonka allowed them to dream about upsetting the undefeated Bulldogs. Winnetonka’s lone touchdown plus a two-point conversion gave them a 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Kearney’s offense began to move in the second quarter as Zach Grace ran in for a touchdown. A two-point conversation by Bryce Page tied the game at 8 points a piece. On the following possession, Winnetonka was dropped in their own end zone for the safety.
Leading 10-8, the Bulldogs piled on the points as Casey Rooney found Manny Linthacum for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Rooney finished with 126 yards passing on five completions and 11 attempts. Linthacum had two receptions for 89 yards and the touchdown.
Late in the second quarter, it became the Cameron Emmons show. The running back ran in for two touchdowns to close the first half and give Kearney the 31-8 lead. Emmons' stellar running continued in the second half as he scored the first two touchdowns in the third quarter. Emmons finished with four touchdowns and 89 yards on the ground as he carried the ball 13 times.
The final touchdown of the game came from Danny Petree, who went for a huge rushing score from 63 yards away. Petree’s touchdown gave Kearney the 52-8 lead, which became the final score as both teams could not score in the fourth quarter.
Outside the opening score by Winnetonka, Kearney’s defense was relentless as they allowed only 95 yards of total offense. Kearney was able to get off the field in crucial moments as Winnetonka went 1-for-13 on third down attempts.
On Friday, Sept. 30, the Bulldogs will face Ruskin (1-4) on the road in a district clash. Ruskin is coming off a 13-26 loss to Raytown South in week five. Ruskin has lost games to Central (St. Joseph), Oak Park and Smithville. Their lone win came in week three as they defeated Wyandotte (Kan.) 41-6.
