Kearney Football

Kearney's Theo Grace and the Bulldog defense have propelled the team to a 5-0 start. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in week five action of football. Kearney defeated Winnetonka 52-8 on Friday, Sept. 23. It was a tough opening quarter for the Bulldogs, but they separated themselves with what they do best: hard nosed football.

The Griffins opened the scoring in the first quarter as quarterback Dean DeJesus threw pass to Aaron Kampert. The opening touchdown for Winnetonka allowed them to dream about upsetting the undefeated Bulldogs. Winnetonka’s lone touchdown plus a two-point conversion gave them a 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.