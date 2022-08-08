The new season for William Jewell football began at the Great Lakes Valley Conference media day on July 29 at the campus of McKendree University. Along with the other six teams, the Cardinals were represented by head coach Mike McGlinchey, senior wide receiver Jesse Thomas and redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hedrick.
McGlinchey enters his third year at the helm of Jewell football. Last year was a tough season for the Cardinals, who finished 0-11. But, McGlinchey shared during the press conference that things have been looking up for the Cardinals during the spring and summer sessions.
“General impression, we are making tremendous progress,” he said. “I am really excited for the future of Jewell football. More importantly, I am excited about the immediate future for the 2022 season.”
A quarterback competition has been underway since spring practice, McGlinchey shared during media day. The Cardinals return Bart Harris, who was the starting quarterback last year. New additions come to the team in CJ Ward, who arrived from Dodge City Community College, and Taylor Eggers from Carion University.
On the defensive end, Jewell returns the top two tacklers from the past season. Second Team All-GLVC linebacker Carson Anderson makes his return, while Kian Betancourt will also feature for the Cardinals.
“As a defensive unit, we are going to talk about pride and being physical in the run,” McGlinchey said. “We have made huge strides in discipline. I am excited for where the defense is going.”
At the conclusion of the media day, the GLVC released the preseason coaches’ poll. The University of Indianapolis was voted unanimously to win the conference. Jewell came in seventh out of seven teams in the conference with six total votes.
With a chip on their shoulder, Jewell will try to shock many in the conference. They open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Colorado Mesa.
