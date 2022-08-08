The new season for William Jewell football began at the Great Lakes Valley Conference media day on July 29 at the campus of McKendree University. Along with the other six teams, the Cardinals were represented by head coach Mike McGlinchey, senior wide receiver Jesse Thomas and redshirt junior linebacker Jake Hedrick.

McGlinchey enters his third year at the helm of Jewell football. Last year was a tough season for the Cardinals, who finished 0-11. But, McGlinchey shared during the press conference that things have been looking up for the Cardinals during the spring and summer sessions.

