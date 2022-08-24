SMITHVILLE — When the Class 4 state champions jumped on the bus back home to Smithville from the title game last season, an obvious excitement and joy was in the air.
But as the bus rolled back to the Northland, a sense of sadness came across the team as they realized they would never play with each other again.
Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson shared that story at the football jamboree on Friday, Aug. 19. The Warriors will try to hoist the state crown again this year, but it won't be the trophy they chase but the memories made along the way.
“For the first time in my life last year, I ended the season happy instead of being immensely sad,” Ambroson said. “On the bus ride home, I was sad because it was done. This year, we want to do it again because we get to spend more time together.”
During the jamboree that featured Liberty, Harrisonville and Blue Springs South last week, starting quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth was seen coaching his teammates. He begins his senior year leading the huddle for the Warriors.
“All of the guys that I have been playing with since youth football, to play with them one last season before going to college excites me,” he said. “I also like the young guys that are stepping up. They have embraced listening and learning and understanding what we want to do.”
Untested for the Warriors yet this season is the offensive line. Smithville will be replacing four of the starting five lineman. But fear not, Ambroson said, because the reps these new players faced in junior varsity will be key to their success this year at the varsity level.
“These are guys that have played a lot of football, intricate players in our special teams last year,” the coach said after the jamboree. “There were guys that rotated in and played a lot of minutes during the season. You can see it tonight when we played against really good competition and we went about our business.”
The community of Smithville came out in droves for the jamboree that featured eight plays on the offensive end and eight plays on the defensive end for the varsity team against their three opponents. Loud cheers and chants made the exhibition feel like a showdown on any Friday night.
This community is what makes Smithville a special place as parents and fans stayed after the game to watch elementary and middle school Warrior football players compete in an exhibition.
“This is a product of really good people. I am so blessed because I have the support of so many people,” Ambroson said. “I have great parents, I have great kids, I have an amazing coaching staff.”
The Warriors begin a new season as they look to create memories and fill the victory column. They are pitted against Raytown at home on Friday, Aug. 26.
“We tell ourselves that last year was last year,” Hedgecorth said. “It is a new year, we don’t have a state title yet. We have to go prove it again.”
