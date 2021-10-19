Kearney defeated Grandview 53-21 on Friday, Oct. 15, moving their win streak to three in a row.
The Bulldogs football team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished the lead while playing away from home. Ian Acosta opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown while the defense came up big again for Kearney.
Briggs Terwilleger was able to pick up the fumble inside Grandview’s own 5-yard line and get it in for the score. This propelled the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead. Kearney’s defense allowed 10 points per game in their last five, which includes all four of Kearney’s wins.
Head coach Josh Gray shared that the success of his defense is due to the familiarity of the scheme and not trying to do too much.
“Our guys have really trusted that,” Gray said. “Get lined up, do your assignment and they have been doing a really good job of that, and Friday was another piece of it.”
Running back KJ Smith and the offense were dominant as well, racking up 420 yards of total offense. Smith earned 208 yards on the ground with 21 carries while adding three touchdowns. Acosta finished the game with 84 yards and two scores.
“Offensively, we took care of the ball and our guys came out and executed,” Gray said. “They played how we practiced all week.”
Practice this week for the Bulldogs will have them preparing for a solid De Soto team from the Kansas side. De Soto is coming off of a 52-36 win over Leavenworth. Gray shared what his team is seeing in the preparation for their next opponent.
“That’s a good football team, you have got to be disciplined,” Gray said. “Our guys have really bought into who we are not playing, it’s about us. It’s about what have we done all week in preparation to get better on Fridays.”
Kearney will look to be better when they face De Soto away from home Friday, Oct. 22.
