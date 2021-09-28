Liberty North's Eagles returned to action Friday, Sept. 24, after a week off due to their opponent being under COVID-19 protocols.
The Eagles did not miss a beat defeating Blue Springs 42-7, but momentum could have swung in the favor of the Wildcats. Liberty North muffed the kickoff from Blue Springs, which set the Wildcats in great field position. The Eagles' defense stood strong and was up to the task the entire evening.
“They had a chance to go up 14-7,” head coach Greg Jones said. “Our defense did a great job, stepped up. We could have been in trouble.”
The Eagles were not in trouble, they marched down the field and scored on the next possession. Liberty North was able to do it through the air and on the ground.
Quarterback Sam Van Dyne threw for 185 yards on 10 of 13 attempts along with three passing touchdowns. His running back, Cayden Arzola, ran for 83 yards on 16 carries adding a touchdown.
“I think our offensive line played extremely well,” Jones said. “Sam Van Dyne threw the ball really well. He scrambled well and stepped up in the pocket well.”
The mind games started early, Jones shared. His team found out moments before reaching Blue Springs they would not have a locker room and had to change out in the public.
“We didn’t know we weren't going to get a locker room until 3:30 on Friday,” Jones said. “We were dressing behind the bleachers with all the fans there. It was one thing after another.”
The Eagles will be able to dress in the comfort of their own quarters when they face Park Hill at home during Homecoming Friday, Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.