LIBERTY — Liberty North capped off the regular season with a big win over Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Oct. 21. The Eagles blanked the Titans 36-0 as they finished the regular season with an undefeated record.
Liberty North quarterback Sam Van Dyne finished with three passing touchdowns and 181 yards through the air. Van Dyne did not thrown an interception in the regular season and he finished with 18 passing touchdowns. He found Keelan Smith six times as Smith ended with 45 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
The Eagles added another weapon to their arsenal against Lee’s Summit West. Jayshawn Ross has joined the team. He had three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Ross transferred from St. Pius X and made an immediate impact. Ross is an excellent pass rusher, too. The junior player has college offers from numerous NCAA D1 schools. His latest offer comes from the University of Tennessee.
Against Lee’s Summit West, Liberty North rushed for 205 yards as seven different players recorded a rushing yard. Senior Hayden Davidson led the way with 103 yards on 22 carries. Van Dyne scampered for 44 yards and had a rushing touchdown in the victory. Kicker Blake Craig rounded out the scoring for Liberty North as he went 3-for-4 on his kicks. His longest was a 52-yard bomb.
The Eagles earned the number one seed in the Class 6 District 4 Tournament. They will face Blue Springs in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 28. Liberty North defeated the Wildcats 35-10 earlier in the season. Kick off between Blue Springs and Liberty North will begin at 7 p.m.
