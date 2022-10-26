Liberty North Football

Liberty North’s Melvin Laster makes a tackle against Blue Springs earlier in the season.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Liberty North capped off the regular season with a big win over Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Oct. 21. The Eagles blanked the Titans 36-0 as they finished the regular season with an undefeated record.

Liberty North quarterback Sam Van Dyne finished with three passing touchdowns and 181 yards through the air. Van Dyne did not thrown an interception in the regular season and he finished with 18 passing touchdowns. He found Keelan Smith six times as Smith ended with 45 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

