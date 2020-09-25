LIBERTY — The Eagles took control early and refused to let up for the first three quarters as the team built a six score lead on the way to a 42-7 victory over Blue Springs Friday, Sept. 25 at Liberty North High School.
Liberty North senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis kicked off the scoring with breakaway rushing touchdowns of 59 and 56 yards, but it was senior quarterback Joe Kroenke who iced the game for the Eagles.
Kroenke, who took a back seat to two other signal-callers in the team’s first win last week, scored four passing touchdowns with three of those in the second quarter. He said from the moment he woke up in the morning, he felt very confident about how he would play in this game.
“I’ve been looking at my scouting report all week and watching a crap ton of film,” Kroenke said. “I knew everything I needed to know about the Blue Springs defense we faced tonight.”
It definitely looked that way as he finished 9-10 for 169 yards. The Wildcats defense had no answers for the Eagles balanced attack as Willingham-Davis finished with 132 yards on just seven carries.
Willingham-Davis also pulled in one of Kroenke’s passing scores to give himself three total touchdowns on the night.
Senior wide receiver Kaiden Armstead broke free for a 57-yard reception touchdown and senior wide receiver Davis Rockers grabbed two of Kroenke's touchdown throws, with his first being set up by a Cayden Arzola run. The junior running back landed on top of a Blue Springs defender and popped back up to run for a 70-yard gain.
“I just hit the hole, rolled off my back and just kept running,” Arzola said.
Arzola had few words to say about his electric performance, which included 76 yards and a 2-point conversion. He gave most of the credit to his offensive line.
“They did a wonderful job opening up holes and finishing blocks,” he said.
While the offense put up points, the defense refused to let Blue Springs do the same.
Wildcats running back DeAndre Thomas ran for 106 yards and a rushing touchdown, but most of that production happened in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.
The Eagles secondary, led by senior Connor Baxley, senior Bradyn Snider and junior Matthew Hutson, never let Blue Springs quarterback Patrick Maloney get a rhythm. Maloney finished 10 of 22 for 65 yards.
Baxley said the defense helped get the team back to a .500 record by no longer trying to do too much and trusting their teammates to do their own job.
“We have to do our job and our job alone,” he said. “If they get their job done, then it’s going to go well for us.”
The Wildcats scored a passing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but never threatened in this one.
Liberty North (2-2, 1-2 Suburban Gold) will go on the road to face conference foe Park Hill (2-3, 1-2 SG) Friday, Sept. 25. The Trojans are coming off a 45-17 win over Lee’s Summit.
