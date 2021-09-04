Eagles dominate crosstown rivalry game

LIBERTY — For the first time in the history of the rivalry between the Liberty and Liberty North football programs, the all-time series stands tied. But the scales sure seem to be tipping in the favor of the Eagles lately.
Thanks to a dominating 44-13 victory Friday, Sept. 3, at Liberty High School, Liberty North has come out on top of the crosstown showdown three of the past four times. In eight all-time meetings between the local squads dating back to 2016, each team has won on four occasions against its biggest rival.
This latest matchup was decided early as the Eagles scored the first 10 points of the game and rolled out to a commanding 27-6 halftime advantage. North’s offense racked up nearly 250 yards of total offense in the first half, while the defense limited Liberty to less than 100 yards.
“It’s one of those deals where we captured the mojo from the get-go,” Liberty North head coach Greg Jones said. “We pinned them and they couldn’t get out, and then we scored. Then we pinned them again. We just jumped on them early, kind of like what they did to us in the first game last year.”
After forcing Liberty to punt on the opening possession of the game, North opened the scoring on its second play from scrimmage, a 19-yard touchdown run by Cayden Arzola. The Eagles’ next drive ended with an impressive 56-yard field goal from Blake Craig, who went 3-for-3 on the night, to make it 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Liberty answered with a quality drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Wentric Williams III, to trim the deficit to 10-6 late in the opening frame, but that’s as close as the Blue Jays would come on this night. North scored three more times in the first half — a 9-yard touchdown run by Elijah Leonard, a 16-yard touchdown reception by Keelan Smith from Sam Van Dyne, and a chip-shot 26-yard field goal from Craig — to open up the big cushion.
“We’ve got to do a better job of starting,” Liberty head coach Chad Frigon said. “This is the second week in a row we got off to a bad start and put ourselves in a hole. We’ve got to get past that.
“… We had some flashes. We just didn’t put enough together tonight.”
One of those flashes was a 99-yard kickoff return by Anthony Wenson that closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. But the real story was the Liberty North defense, which limited Liberty’s usually electric offense to only 156 total yards, which included holding Williams to a mere 37 yards on 14 carries after rushing for nearly 300 one week earlier.
Meanwhile, the Eagles racked up 450 yards of total offense and registered 26 first downs compared to only nine for the Blue Jays. Arzola (16 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns) and Micah Jo Barnett (13 carries for 113 yards and one score) both hit pay dirt in the second half as North pulled away. Van Dyne finished the night 10-for-14 passing for 120 yards.
After dropping the season opener on the road at Bentonville (Ark.), North (1-1 overall record) responded with a much-needed win. The Eagles will now turn their attention to another big game this week: at defending Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar.
“We really needed this one,” Van Dyne said. “It’s always special beating your rival, but we just needed to get a win this week, no matter who it was against. After taking a hard loss in Week One, it’s good to just get a win under our belt moving forward. We’re only going to get better from here.”
Liberty (1-1) will hit the road for the first time this season when they meet Lee’s Summit North, another team considered to be among the elite in the Kansas City area.
“It’s only Week 2, and there’s still a lot of football to play this season,” Williams said. “They came out aggressive tonight. They hit us early, and we didn’t hit them back. I believe we’re going to learn a lot from this one, and we’re going to get better.”
