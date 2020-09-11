Eagles football falter late in 35-32 loss to Ray-Pec

LIBERTY — Liberty North held a fourth quarter lead, but the Eagles were unable to slow down a Raymore-Peculiar offense that scored 21 points in the second half to win 35-32 Friday, Sept. 11 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles opened the game with a four-minute drive that ended in a 32-yard field goal from Blake Craig.
Raymore-Peculiar responded with a 73-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Philip Fager 9-yard rushing score.
The Eagles returned fire with two passing touchdowns by Joe Kroenke, first a 26-yarder to Davis Rockers and then a 47-yard to Cayden Arzola. The Panthers pulled within 3 points as Fager punched the ball in from a yard out for another score before halftime.
Ray-Pec carried the momentum into the third quarter as the team quickly moved the ball down the field to score on a 13-yard pass from Conrad Hawley to Will Orthel. The rest of the third quarter was quiet as the Panthers held onto a 21-17 lead.
Liberty North went up 24-21 after Kaiden Armstead ran the ball in from 5 yards out. Ray-Pec followed that with two straight touchdowns as Fager scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and Hawley picked up another passing touchdown with his 6-yard throw to Nick Karr.
The Eagles were able to score with a 25-yard touchdown from junior running back Zac Willingham-Davis, who ran for 82 yards during the game, but Liberty North ended their final possession with a turnover on downs.
