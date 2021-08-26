LIBERTY NORTH — Heading into the 2021 fall football season, Eagles head coach Greg Jones said his squad of “good athletes” will need to work together this fall to build on last year’s 9-3 overall record that ended in the state semifinals.
“We just need to mature and play together,” said Jones at the start of the practices this season after losing 13 starters to graduation last year.
Newcomers and sophomores Freddie Lavan (WR), Micah Jo Barnett (RB) and Keelan Smith (WR) will join a host of returners that Jones said should make an immediate impact.
Returning starters this fall are: center Wyatt Newcomer, right tackle Kameron Auch, tight end Aiden Anderson, H-back Justis Braden, nose guard Darius Pahmahmie, linebacker Melvin Laster, free safety Eric Henkel, cornerback Matthew Hutson, kicker Blake Craig, quarterback Sam Van Dyne and running back Cayden Arzola. Both Van Dyne and Arzola played significant time last season.
Jones said he expects Van Dyne, Arzola and Braden to stand out again on offense and Laster and Hutson on defense.
Looking ahead to the season, Jones said the team looks forward, as always, to the game against Liberty. “We (also) put a lot of pride in our homecoming game,” he said.
The Eagles play the Tigers in Bentonville, Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, for week 1. In week 2, Liberty North plays crosstown rival Liberty at Liberty Friday, Sept. 3.
