In one of the biggest games in the state, Liberty North edged Lee’s Summit North 38-35. The Eagles moved to 5-1 and have secured the No. 1 team in the state status according to the Missouri Media rankings.
A balanced attack of offense by Liberty North dictated the flow of the game.
The Eagles quarterback Sam Van Dyne threw for 188 yards on seven completed passes and a touchdown while running back Cayden Arzola ran the ball 17 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns.
This sort of balance is not what head coach Greg Jones intended, but is working. On the season, the Eagles have thrown for 1,271 yards and rushed for 1,235 yards so far.
“It’s good when you can be balanced,” Jones said. “We go into games wanting to just move the football. We don’t go into games wanting to throw it X amount of times or run it for X amount of times.”
Liberty North’s win over the Broncos was impressive because of the way the players handled the environment, according to Jones.
It was the experience the team learned when they traveled to Bentonville, Arkansas in August. The Eagles fell 43-30 for their only loss of the season on their trip south.
“The kids are feeling good about themselves, but they know not to be over confident,” Jones said. “We’ve got to show up every Friday night ready to go.”
This Friday, Liberty North will play another strong opponent in Lee’s Summit West. The Titans enter the game 4-3, which includes a 28-20 loss to the Liberty Blue Jays.
“They’ve got athletes and they are well coached,” Jones said. “In this league, there is no easy Friday night so you better come ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.