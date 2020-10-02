Eagles rally back then hold off Park Hill 21-14

LIBERTY — Liberty North football looked like it might be doomed by a slow start, but the Eagles recovered from a 14-3 first half deficit to beat Park Hill 21-14 on the road Friday, Oct. 2.
Trojans quarterback Anthony Hall scored two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to dominate the scoreboard heading into the locker room at halftime.
Two Blake Craig field goals were the only points for Liberty North until final two minutes of the third quarter.
That’s when Liberty North junior Cayden Arzola put the team on his back carrying the ball for all five plays of a 37-yard drive, capped off by the Eagles running back scoring an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Senior quarterback Joe Kroenke connected with Aiden Anderson on a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-all.
On the next possession, the Eagles defense shutdown Park Hill on a fourth and 2 from the Liberty North 34-yard line. Senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis broke free for a 54-yard rushing touchdown just three plays later.
Park Hill was not done as PJ Caldwell got the Trojans to the 46 on the kickoff return.
Hall completed a 20-yard strike to Jaylin Noel and running back Nathan Walls ripped off a 29-yard gain to put the Trojans three yards from the tying score.The Eagles defense stuffed Walls on the next two downs before a pass from Hall to Jake Powell was intercepted in the end zone by Ian Bollinger.
The Trojans pushed one last time with under a minute to play but the Eagles held on for a 21-14 victory.
Liberty North (3-2, 2-2 Suburban Gold) will face Lee's Summit North (4-2, 2-2 SG) on Friday, Oct. 9 at Liberty North High School. After starting the year 1-4, the Broncos have won their last two games, including a 38-35 victory over Blue Springs Friday night.
