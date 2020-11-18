Eagles RB Willingham-Davis brings Thunder, Lightning to backfield

LIBERTY — Senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis started this season ready to be the lead running back for Liberty North.
He said before the season, after receiving multiple scholarship offers including Division I schools like Ivy League Brown University, he felt like he needed to step up his game.
Willingham-Davis spent the last two seasons playing the change-of-pace role in the backfield led by Keshawn Turner, who turned in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Eagles.
He already took a step forward last year when he added 747 yards and eight touchdowns with a 6.4 yards-per-carry average that nearly matched Turner’s.
That duo helped propel the Eagles to a program-best 11-1 season.
Liberty North wasn’t able to replicate that winning percentage this season, but the Eagles relied on their running game once again on the way to a 9-2 so far, which includes a district championship that eluded last year’s squad.
Part of that success can be attributed to Cayden Arzola stepping into the role Willingham-Davis played last year, adding 473 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
But Willingham-Davis was so impactful this year he did not need the familiar role of “Thunder and Lightning,” that he’s experienced all the way back to his grade school days sharing the backfield with current teammate Tyler Jenness.
Willingham-Davis is both the “Thunder” and the “Lightning.” He has become a “Storm.”
“He’s just built different,” said Jenness, who spends most of his time on defense now after being Willingham-Davis’ OG “Thunder and Lightning” partner. “He’s the best running back in KC. Without a doubt, no one else tops him.”
It’s hard to argue when looking at his stats and harder when you watch him play.
Willingham-Davis is 1-yard away from eclipsing the 1,400-yard mark this season. He is listed at 6-feet, 200 lbs on a Hudl profile that is likely outdated from before the powerhouse turned a stay-at-home order into a chance to keep building his frame. His hard work paid off as he scored half of his touchdowns in the second half, often when his team was trailing.
“When it gets to the fourth quarter, it becomes Zac’s show,” Eagles head coach Greg Jones said earlier in the season after Willingham-Davis broke free for a 54-yard go-ahead score to beat Park Hill. “He’s proved it week in and week out.”
Defenses have their hands full trying to keep Willingham-Davis contained and often have trouble stopping him from dragging them for extra yards after contact.
As tough as it is to tackle Willingham-Davis when he lowers his shoulders, the players and coaches on the opposing sideline know that he has to be stopped at the first level or he is not likely to be stopped at all.
Willingham-Davis has scored nine of his 20 rushing touchdowns from at least 25 yards out, including four from at least 54 yards and two of those from 80-plus yards. Even his one touchdown reception this season with a short screen pass matriculated into a 28-yard score against Blue Springs.
The Eagles offensive line of seniors Brody Monaghan, Will Angel and Aydan Stigler along with juniors Wyatt Newcomer and Kameron Auch continue to play physical for four quarters, creating holes that Willingham-Davis consistently finds.
Once he gets free, the few defensive players that match the speed of Willingham-Davis in the open field are cornerbacks who are not usually well-equipped to stop Willingham-Davis by themselves.
It shouldn’t be surprising when the Eagles win a contest in a way similar to how they defeated Liberty in the Class 6 District 4 championship game, with sophomore Sam Van Dyne as the leading passer on a stat line of just two completions on three attempts.
That’s not to say the passing attack doesn’t come up big, as Van Dyne completed one of those passes on a 21-yard passing touchdown that displayed pinpoint accuracy between two defenders to reach senior Davis Rockers on the go-ahead score in the game.
Of course, the play involved a play-action fake to Willingham-Davis to keep the defense honest. It was just as likely that Willingham-Davis would gain the same ground carrying the ball.
Van Dyne’s 33 yards through the air were enough for Liberty North.
“This time of year, you have got to be able to run the football to win,” Jones said after the district title game.
Liberty North can count on Willingham-Davis for that, as he finished with 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He got a little help from Jenness, who took three carries for 17 yards late in the game, and junior Justis Braden, who picked up the Eagles’ final touchdown to seal it.
This year, the rest of the running back crew is just icing for this lethal rushing attack including a rotation of three quarterbacks who all pick up yardage when called upon.
Willingham-Davis will need to continue being a one-man wrecking crew as the Eagles head into a state semifinal matchup with Raymore-Peculiar, the only team other than Liberty to beat them this year.
The Panthers also ended Liberty North’s undefeated run a year ago, so this one will be sweet for Willingham-Davis and crew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.