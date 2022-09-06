LIBERTY — When the stadium lights flick on and Liberty North (2-0) heads onto the field, they look at themselves as a team of bulls. As head coach of Liberty North Andy Lierman would say, “The bull doesn’t care.”
That’s the motto for the team this year as they showed their strength, speed and agility in their 41-7 victory over Liberty (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Bulls — erm — The Eagles opened the scoring quickly as Liberty North marched down the field in less than two minutes. Micah Jo Barnett scored the first touchdown off of a wildcat set with linebacker Melvin Laster next to him in the shotgun set.
Barnett had another great game as he finished with 84 yards along with the opening drive touchdown. Lierman has been impressed with his featured back as he continues to shift his way around the Eagles’ offensive line.
“Micah is an incredible running back, the kid runs hard and plays hard,” Lierman stated. “He is a great teammate, his frame doesn’t look too big, but that rascal has a lot of power in him.”
Q1 9:51: Lib 0-7 LNQuick possession as Barnett gets the score. Laster in there to block on the wild cat package. pic.twitter.com/gXC4rlh3Dz— Liam (@liamkeating7) September 3, 2022
On the last possession of the first quarter, Liberty called a double reverse where the ball ended in the hands of junior quarterback Christian Kuchta. He flicked a pass to running back Anthony Wenson who took it to the end zone for 39 yards. During the run, Wenson juked out and broke at least four tackles for the touchdown. The drive started at Liberty’s five-yard line as they produced their best drive of the game.
The Eagles responded on the next possession. The Blue Jays forced Liberty North into a third and long. Liberty North quarterback Sam Van Dyne stood deep in the pocket and lofted a ball toward their sidelines. Junior Keelan Smith rose above the Liberty defender and caught the pass, he broke the tackle and was in the end zone for a 63-yard score.
“Watching film and watching what they did last game,” Smith explained how he was successful against the Blue Jays. “It was just another game, we have to keep going because we are not satisfied.”
Trailing 14-7, Liberty trotted out onto the field looking to follow Liberty North’s lead. On the first play of the drive, Kuchta dropped back to pass and fired a ball across the middle of the field that was picked off by Liberty North’s Trey Snyder.
Snyder brought back the interception for a touchdown that went for about 25 yards to give Liberty North a 21-7 lead. This was a huge turning point for Liberty North as momentum swung in the favor of the Eagles.
“When I caught it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have got to score,’” Snyder recalled. “I tried to find the open gap and score. It was a big momentum play, especially after the trick play that they with the reverse.”
A field goal by Craig to end the half gave Liberty North a 24-7 lead. The Eagles kept hammering the Blue Jays' defense by throwing passes to Smith. In the third quarter, Smith took a slant route and broke four tackles as he scored the 46-yard touchdown. Smith ended the day with 172 yards on six catches adding two touchdowns to the scoreboard.
“To myself, I think that I am underrated, I know what I am worth,” Smith shared. “I just have to go out and make these plays. The coaches are believing in me. I just have to go and make plays.”
In the fourth quarter, Liberty North moved the ball up the field well again. But, the Blue Jays' defense stayed firm and only forced the Eagles into a field goal which Craig capitalized on to give Liberty North a 34-7 lead.
Liberty played well defensively, there were just moments of lapse that allowed Liberty North to pop off for huge chunks of yardage. The Eagles converted 5-13 on third downs while Liberty only converted 2-14 for the entire game. Liberty head coach Chad Frigon shared that he was proud of his team’s performance and that the score doesn’t necessarily indicate how well his team played.
“The ones that they got, they got some long ones and we will look at the film and see on those,” Frigon said. “I felt like on at least two of them we had people pretty close, they just made some good plays.”
The final score of the game for Liberty North came in the final two minutes of regulation. Amaury Aidoo ran in a two-yard touchdown as the third-choice running back celebrated with his friends and the student section of Liberty North.
Before the game, the Liberty community celebrated all service members that were in attendance. There were members of each branch of the military on the field during the coin toss as everyone joined together to showcase camaraderie for the city of Liberty and the nation.
“It was pretty special. I liked how all of the branches were represented,” Frigon said. “We even had some local fire and police along with a giant flag, it was a neat night. With our community named Liberty, standing for freedom, it was pretty cool.”
For Lierman, it was a bit of a homecoming as he coached for the Blue Jays earlier in his career. He had an immense amount of pride for his team in the victory over the Blue Jays, but he was very appreciative of everyone at Liberty High School.
“I started at Liberty High School in 2003 and I started coaching freshman football on this field when it was grass,” Lierman said. “For the community to have an opportunity to have an event that everybody is involved in, it’s a cool environment.”
The Blue Jays will look to bounce back against a very good Ray-Pec (2-0) team away from home on Friday, Sept. 9. The Eagles will play host to Rockhurst (1-1) on the same night as they try for their third win on the season.
