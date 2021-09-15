A balanced offensive attack and a first-half defensive shutout was more than enough for Liberty North to advance to 2-1 on the year.
Facing Raymore-Peculiar on the road, the Eagles football team cruised to a 42-14 victory Friday, Sept. 10.
“I am very happy with the way our kids played,” Eagles head coach Greg Jones said. “I feel like we executed very well. I felt like, besides one series defensively, we did a good job at bottling them up and playing with intensity.”
Liberty North’s offense accounted for 428 total yards, with quarterback Sam Van Dyne leading the charge with a pair of passing TDs on a 10-of-13 effort for 264 yards. Elijah Leonard also contributed in the passing game, going 3 of 3 through the air and rushed for a first-half touchdown.
On the ground, Micah Jo Barnett (65 yards) and Cayden Arzola (57 yards) combined for over 100 yards rushing. Barnett scored a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We have been telling them all summer that we are very blessed to have them all,” Jones said of his offensive depth. “If we don’t get the disease of ‘me’ it will be very beneficial for us throughout the season. With injuries and COVID, who knows who can play when. Having that kind of depth is great. Right now it is all working.”
Van Dyne’s TD passes both came in the first half. The QB connected with Tate McGuire and Dell Rice for the scores.
The Eagles defense, led by Tanner Sims (9 tackles), Kaden Durso (7 tackles) and Melvin Laster (6.5 tackles), held the Panthers scoreless during the first two quarters.
Matthew Hutson had an interception return for a touchdown to begin the second half.
“We had some kids step up. They are getting a little playing time and experience under their belt and it is paying off for them,” Jones said.
Van Dyne and Jo Barnett added rushing scores in the third and fourth quarters.
Liberty North, after starting the season with three road contests, will host Staley High School this Friday night.
“We are extremely excited. It is our first home game of the year,” Jones said. “We are just glad we are not on a bus.”
