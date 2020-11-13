LIBERTY — Liberty North entered the district championship game as the rare No. 2 seed that could argue they were the favorite despite having lost a head-to-head matchup with the top team, in this case crosstown rival Liberty who have slowed down late in the year.
The Eagles momentum to end the year still left them trailing by the same 3-point margin they found for themselves at halftime of their first encounter with the Blue Jays.
Still, Liberty North never blinked as the team reversed the outcome with a dominant second half on both sides of the ball, including another tremendous performance from its senior running back.
Zac Willingham-Davis scored two rushing touchdowns and ran for 193 yards to lead the Eagles to a district championship with a 28-10 victory over Liberty Friday, Nov. 13 at Liberty High School.
Liberty got on the board first with a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Alek Rottjakob after the Blue Jays first offensive possession stalled out in the red zone.
The Eagles responded almost immediately as senior Tyler Jenness took off for 53 yards on the kick return to put his team on the Blue Jays 35-yard line.
Willingham-Davis got bottled up on the first offensive play for Liberty North, but he busted free for a 34-yard touchdown run on the next one.
Liberty put together a sustained drive on the next possession, but it looked like it might end similar to their first. The Eagles defense tightened up on the goal line to force a fourth-and-4 from the 5-yard line.
The Blue Jays left the kicking team on the sideline as they let senior quarterback Luke Smith hit Caden Dennis on an out route to score a touchdown reception and take back the lead 10-7.
Liberty had one more chance to score in the first half, but the sure-footed Rottjakob missed a 47-yard field goal wide right with just 20 seconds in the first half.
Both defenses pitched a shutout in the third quarter to set up what looked like a low-scoring slugfest to decide the Class 6 District 4 champion.
But Liberty North turned on the jets in the final frame, starting with Sam VanDyne throwing a perfect strike through double coverage and into the hands of senior Davis Rockers for a 21-yard touchdown reception to go up 14-10.
That’s when things got a little messy as both teams traded failed offensive possessions: a Liberty punt, a Willingham-Davis fumble picked up by Liberty senior Michael Quigley, a Smith interception after Jenness jumped in front of Dennis on the route.
Jenness nearly scored a touchdown on that possession, but ended up fumbling the ball inside the 2-yard line. Justis Braden bailed him out with the recovery, and Willingham-Davis redeemed his own fumble with a 1-yard score to give the Eagles a 21-10 advantage.
Liberty tried to get themselves back in it with some deep shots from Smith to Dennis, but the Eagles secondary shut down the series as the Blue Jays turned the ball over on downs.
Blue Jays junior running back Wentric Williams, who returned last week after missing a month with an injury, rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries but was kept out of the end zone for just the second time this season. The only other time that happened was when he went down in the first quarter of the Park Hill game on Oct. 9.
Willingham-Davis and Braden teamed up again as the former unloaded a 25-yard run to get inside the 10-yard line, setting up a 6-yard run by the latter to score the last touchdown for the Eagles and put the game out of reach.
Liberty North (9-2) will advance to the state semifinals to face Raymore-Peculiar (10-2) Saturday, Nov. 21 at Liberty North High School. The Panthers outlasted Nixa 18-15 in their district championship game.
Ray-Pec owns a 35-32 win over Liberty North from their matchup on Sept. 11. The Panthers also ended the Eagles season last year with a 27-21 win in last year’s district championship game.
