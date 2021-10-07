Eighth-grade Jays undefeated

LIBERTY — A good crop of football talent will be coming to Liberty High School soon.
The Discovery Middle School Blue Jays' eighth-grade team defeated the Raymore-Peculiar East team Wednesday, Oct. 6, by a score of 47-13. This is the fourth win in a row for the undefeated Jays, but for the first time they were behind in the score.
“(Ray-Pec) ran the kickoff back,” said Liberty parents in the stands.
That didn’t last for long, as the Jays stormed down the field on their first possession.
Hard-running halfback Drew Olsen broke a big gain off tackle. Then wideout Logan Sutton scored on a slant pass, tying the score at 7-7.
“This is Logan’s first time playing football,” said proud mom Jennifer Sutton earlier in the season.
Ray-Pec wasn’t done yet, as they scored again on the Jays just before halftime. Following several hard earned first downs, Ray-Pec made a long gain off a counter play and eventually found the end zone. They missed their extra point.
That would be their last touchdown, leaving 13 points as all they could muster.
The second half was all Blue Jays, as Olsen ran back a punt and scored off a counter play. Sutton also scored on a surprise end around, in the Ray-Pec red zone.
Defensively, the Jays had several big plays from guard Donovan Hodges, including a quarterback sack.
Linebacker George Richter added to the stops with several big hits on Ray-Pec running backs.
Strong side linebacker Brooks Ragland ran through one blocker to make a big hit on a running back. He also knocked down a chain-gang volunteer on a quarterback sack.
“I was just tackling the quarterback,” said Ragland.
Despite the loss, opposing Head coach Logan Vassholtz of Ray-Pec was proud of his team.
“We were undefeated and only scored on once before today,” said Vassholtz. “We had beaten Raytown South and Belton.”
Liberty Head coach Wiley Meade is also proud of his Jays.
"This team has responded well to everything presented to them since the first day,” said Meade. “They have a great combination of talent, coachability and work ethic.”
Meade has inspiration for them for the seasons to come.
“The only question for them is, how far and how good do they want to be as a team?” Meade said. “I think they have the potential to go farther than any group the Blue Jays have had so far in football."
Next up for the Jays is a big game against Liberty North Middle School.
Game time is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, on the Jay’s high school field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.