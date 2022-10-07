KEARNEY — On a crisp, fall evening, the Bulldogs (7-0) celebrated Homecoming night as Raytown South made the trip north on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals (2-5) gave the Bulldogs everything they had, especially in the first half, but Kearney was too much as they beat the visitors 53-12.

The highlight of the evening was junior running back Cameron Emmons. He had a historic night. It started when the Bulldogs stopped the Cardinals on fourth down inside the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs lead was well out of reach as they were up 46-12 at the time.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.