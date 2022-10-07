KEARNEY — On a crisp, fall evening, the Bulldogs (7-0) celebrated Homecoming night as Raytown South made the trip north on Friday, Oct. 7. The Cardinals (2-5) gave the Bulldogs everything they had, especially in the first half, but Kearney was too much as they beat the visitors 53-12.
The highlight of the evening was junior running back Cameron Emmons. He had a historic night. It started when the Bulldogs stopped the Cardinals on fourth down inside the red zone with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs lead was well out of reach as they were up 46-12 at the time.
The ball was place at their own 3-yard line. Kearney head coach Logan Minnick explained that he just wanted to get a few yards out of the play to give his team some breathing room with the end zone looming behind them. That was when history was made.
The Bulldogs lined up in their “ham” or heavy package. The ball is usually snapped to tight end Zach Grace, but this time the ball was snapped directly to Emmons. The junior running back took the ball and saw the open hole and was gone. The 96-yard touchdown run was the longest running touchdown in Kearney football history.
“I was a little tired,” Emmons smiled. “I will look a little slow on the film.”
“Obviously, we need to condition more in practice if he’s tired week seven,” Minnick laughed.
All jokes aside, the touchdown was well executed as every lineman picked up their block perfectly on the run. Not just tonight, but the line has been picking up their blocking assignments all season, and Emmons has emerged as one of Kearney’s lead running backs.
After sustaining an injury in the summer, Emmons was held out for a couple of snaps as he worked his way back to full health in the beginning of the season. His preparation impressed Minnick and the coaching staff this year.
“He has gotten himself healthy and we are just getting him going,” the coach said. “He is doing a good job for us.”
Stats has never been a big priority for Emmons, he explained post game. But, it’s hard not to look at his production over the last three weeks. He has ran for a total of 262 yards and garnered eight touchdowns. Against the Cardinals, he had 121-yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
“It means a lot to me to come out here and do what I love,” he said. “The touches, touchdowns and yards, they feel good, but they are not everything. The opportunity to come out here and play means more than that.”
It wasn’t all roses and sunshine for the Bulldogs on Friday night. They had struggles in the pass defense. In the second quarter, Raytown South scored back-to-back touchdowns that were set up by long passes in the middle of the field. Kearney gave up 258 pass yards as the Cardinals had an average of 18-yards per completion. This is an area that Minnick will focus on when his team heads back to practice and in the film room.
“I’ve got to give them credit, they have two really good receivers and their quarterback was playing well. There were a couple busted coverages,” Minnick explained. “When they got a few pass plays early, some of our guys would try to do other people’s jobs instead of their own.”
Following the Raytown South second touchdown, Kearney was right on track with a 85-yard touchdown by Luke Noland that came from the ensuing kickoff. Moments later, Zach Grace found the end zone to give Kearney the 31-12 halftime advantage. The second half went as perfect as Minnick would have hoped, the team made the adjustments and cruised to victory.
“We said that we needed to play Kearney football,” Minnick said of his halftime talk.
The Bulldogs scored 22 unanswered second-half points to secure the win in front of a raucous crowd. The Kearney faithful were buzzing all week for the game on Friday as Homecoming activities filled up the calendar. The support from the community was felt by all including the players, quarterback Casey Rooney said.
“It was crazy, it was the most packed that it has ever been for me,” Rooney said. “It’s fun to play in front of this crowd. This is a playoff stadium, I love it.”
The Bulldogs and their undefeated record will host Grandview (5-2) next week. Grandview is undefeated on conference play after defeating Ruskin on Friday night.
