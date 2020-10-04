Former Eagles kicker connects on his 1st field goal for Oklahoma State

LIBERTY — Brady Pohl, a 2019 Liberty North graduate, saw his first action as a Division I kicker in the waning minutes of Oklahoma State’s 47-7 win over Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Pohl stepped in for starting kicker Alex Hale after the Cowboys, who had the game well in hand, drove down the field with their backups on offense to get into field goal range with about a minute left in the contest. The redshirt freshman angled a 24-yard field goal through the uprights.
Look at our boy Brady Pohl! https://t.co/1cGzX4SrfA— Eagle Football (@LNEagleFootball) October 4, 2020
Pohl earned second-team All-Simone Team and all-state honors in 2018 during a season where he set the school record for longest field goal at 58 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.