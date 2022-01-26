SEDALIA — On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education announced they would name former Kearney head football coach, Josh Gray, the new head coach of Smith-Cotton High School.
Gray, who resigned from Kearney on Dec. 6, will also be a part of the teaching staff of Smith-Cotton as well.
“Smith-Cotton Athletic Director Rob Davis said the search committee was immediately impressed with Gray’s ‘passion, energy, knowledge and detailed plan for building our program,’” the Sedalia School District 200 news release shared.
Gray had been with the Kearney football team for the past 16 years with the final five being the head coach. The Bulldogs finished this season with a record of 5-5.
Kearney is still without a head coach as they will be trying to replace Gray in the coming weeks. More details on Gray’s replacement will be released as they become available.
(0) comments
