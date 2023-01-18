WARRENSBURG — Former Liberty North and Kearney head coach Greg Jones has found a new home. Jones has joined the University of Central Missouri staff as the defensive coordinator which was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
"I'm excited to be here and ready to hit the ground running," Jones said according to a press release. "I'm honored that Coach Lamberson chose me to be part of his staff and the University of Central Missouri, and I'm looking forward to getting to know and work with the coaches and student-athletes. I know Coach's expectations are high, and I'm fired up to help the Mules achieve them.”
Last season, Jones was the defensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks. He left Liberty North in early 2022 after amassing a 31-6 record with Liberty North that included three runner-up finishes at the state championship.
Prior to Liberty North, Jones was the head coach at Kearney where he enjoyed a record of 119-23. He won two state championships in his 11 years with the Bulldogs.
Jones is now a part of Central Missouri head coach Josh Lamberson’s staff. Lamberson was named head coach of the Mules in 2022. He led Central Missouri to a 4-7 overall record in his first season with the Mules. Lamberson shared how excited he is to have Jones on his staff as the defensive coordinator.
"Greg Jones is a man of tremendous character and integrity. He will bring an enthusiastic energy to the program and be a fantastic role model for our young men to emulate," Lamberson said.
Moments following Jones’ announcement, Liberty North senior Brandon Miller announced his commitment to the Mules. Miller was a crucial part of the Eagles' defense last season. The defensive back led the team with six interceptions and nine deflections. Miller finished with the fourth most tackles on the team with 58.
