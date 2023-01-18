WARRENSBURG — Former Liberty North and Kearney head coach Greg Jones has found a new home. Jones has joined the University of Central Missouri staff as the defensive coordinator which was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

"I'm excited to be here and ready to hit the ground running," Jones said according to a press release. "I'm honored that Coach Lamberson chose me to be part of his staff and the University of Central Missouri, and I'm looking forward to getting to know and work with the coaches and student-athletes. I know Coach's expectations are high, and I'm fired up to help the Mules achieve them.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

