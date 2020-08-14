LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center received pushback on its recommendation for school districts to opt for an alternate fall season offered by the Missouri State High School Activities Association that would take place in the spring.
Parents of student-athletes at Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney, Smithville and other Clay County high schools protested outside CCPHC in Liberty Friday, Aug. 14, demanding fall sports keep their traditional schedule.
The protest was originally organized because of rumors circulating on social media that said CCPHC would cancel fall sports at a "secret" meeting on Friday. According to Kelsey Neth, Clay County Public Health Center’s communications specialist, the center's board was not meeting Friday to discuss canceling fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the protest came after circulation of the meeting rumor, the increased number of voices pushing for a traditional fall season has been growing. Some area football coaches put together videos utilizing the hashtag #LetEmPlay in support of keeping their current schedule.
Kearney football head coach Josh Gray spoke in a video posted to his and his team’s social media accounts addressing why he thinks sports should return this fall and how his school implemented various protocols to maintain a safe environment for student-athletes.
Our students need activities! #TrustTheWay pic.twitter.com/SEiF5OChru— Josh Gray (@Coachgrayj) August 14, 2020
Gray delivered his comments from the Kearney High School gym, where weight lifting equipment has been placed to allow more space between workout stations. Gray walked over to a table covered with sanitation items like industrial-grade sprayers filled with disinfectant as well as hand sanitizer and other materials that he said the team uses to clean the school’s athletic facilities.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure we have a sports season this fall," Gray said in the video.
After originally being posted at noon Friday, Aug. 14, the video was later pulled at 3:44 p.m. before an edited version was reposted to Twitter at 3:46 p.m. The parts edited out included Gray saying "Please allow the kids to play, it's such an important piece of their development" and "Clay County, let them play."
Liberty North posted a similar video to its social media accounts. In that video, Eagles football players are kneeling on the field with face coverings on. One at a time, players stood up and temporarily pulled down their masks to state different safety protocols they have implemented.
Please let them PLAY!@claymohealth @LIBERTYSCHOOLS #LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/iTg4s6UBj9— Eagle Football (@LNEagleFootball) August 14, 2020
Most of the actions, such as social distancing and bringing their own water bottles, were recommended by MSHSAA in a guide sent out to its members this summer.
On Thursday, MSHSAA outlined a plan for alternate seasons for the 2020-21 school year. Under that plan, the alternate fall season would be held March 12 through May 1 and the alternate spring season would be held May 14 through July 10.
According to the health center, as of 3 p.m. Friday, since reporting began in its reporting jurisdiction, there have been 991 cases of COVID-19 with 32 deaths. Of the deaths, 29 have been in those age 65 and older. The number of total cases increased by 40 cases and five deaths since Wednesday, Aug. 12.
While initial reports of virus cases vastly impacted those in elderly populations, the infection trend is now in those younger. According to county health center data, as of Friday, nearly 45% of those infected to date are under age 45, with nearly 15% of those being under 25. County Public Health reports cases in Clay County residents who reside outside Kansas City limits, including those in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville school districts.
Of those infected, according to the county public health dashboard, those aged 5 to 24 in July and so far in August, or those in eligible age ranges to play high school sports, accounted for 128 of the health center's cases.
Officials in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville school districts said they are still looking at all recommendations and have not made a final decision on the coming season at this time. Fall sports practices for each of those districts are all still ongoing. All four high schools in those districts have their football season opener scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28.
More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.