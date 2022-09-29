LIBERTY — Behind an incredible first quarter, Liberty North defeated Park Hill 44-14 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Eagles stay undefeated with a record of 5-0 and continue to be a top-ranked team in the state.
The offense was moving towards the end zone all game, but especially in the first quarter as the Eagles put up 34 points over the Trojans. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne was incredible for the Eagles as he threw 10 completed passes on only 12 attempts. He finished with 218 yards and four touchdowns.
One of the touchdowns went to senior Xavier Horn, who had four receptions and 100 total receiving yards. Juniors Joe Hall, Keelan Smith and Micah Jo Barnett all earned a receiving touchdown in the game.
Barnett’s receiving touchdown went for 64 yards. The running back impressed in the rushing game as well. He had 13 carries for 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Barnett is having a great junior season, averaging 132 yards per game in the first five games of the season. The ability he has to balance the offense with Van Dyne’s passing ability has made the offense efficient.
The defense for Liberty North played a great game versus the Trojans. The Eagles picked off Park Hill once as senior Eric Henkel earned the interception. Calen Presser earned two sacks in the victory. Liberty North allowed only 130 total yards and the 14 points they gave up came in the second half when the game was out of reach.
Up next for Liberty North is Blue Springs as the Eagles host Homecoming this week. It will be a must-see event. The Wildcats are 2-3 this season with back-to-back wins over Fort Osage and Blue Valley (Kansas). The offense is rounding into form for Blue Springs as they have scored at least 34 points in both of those victories.
Liberty North and Blue Springs will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.