Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Micah Jo Barnett erupted for three touchdowns in the victory over Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 23

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Behind an incredible first quarter, Liberty North defeated Park Hill 44-14 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Eagles stay undefeated with a record of 5-0 and continue to be a top-ranked team in the state.

The offense was moving towards the end zone all game, but especially in the first quarter as the Eagles put up 34 points over the Trojans. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne was incredible for the Eagles as he threw 10 completed passes on only 12 attempts. He finished with 218 yards and four touchdowns.

