LIBERTY — William Jewell snapped their 27-game losing streak on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Cardinals (1-3) defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 24-17. It wasn’t easy, but the Cardinals were able to get the job done.
WINNERS!!!Jewell 24-17 Kentucky Wesleyan!Cardinals first win since Sept. 7, 2019! Snapping 27th straight loss! pic.twitter.com/xt9xYiHgYU
The Cardinals and Panthers (1-3) were tied at 17 as Kentucky Wesleyan had the ball at their own 36 with 4 minutes to play. The visitors were looking to drive towards the home team’s end zone when Kwesi Hooks was able to secure an interception for William Jewell.
Jewell was in business with less than 4 minutes to go. This was their opportunity and they did not want to squander it. The Cardinals started at the Panthers 27-yard line after Hooks was able to bring it into their territory.
Jewell quarterbacks Taylor Eggers and CJ Ward led the final drive for the Cardinals. On 3rd and 5, Ward threw a pass to Hunter Thomas for a first down to set up Jewell on the 1-yard line. On the following play, Eggers received the call and rushed it into the end zone for the touchdown.
Jewell pushed the lead to 24-17, the Panthers had one last opportunity to tie the game. Kentucky Wesleyan were able to push the ball using short, intermediate passes as they tried to tie the game. A pass interference against the Cardinals gave the Panthers life with a red zone chance.
With 5 seconds remaining, the Panthers dropped back to pass. The quarterback looked left and rifled a short throw on a slate route. Throwing his body on the line to make the final deflection was redshirt freshman Sean Mitchell. The cornerback made clutch play after play on the defensive end for Jewell.
Mitchell’s defection led to a frenzy in the middle of the field as the clock hit zeros. Jewell had won their first game since Sept. 7, 2019, when they beat Southwest Baptist. Players hugged each other while head coach Mike McGlinchey was drenched with a Gatorade bath.
“It comes down to dedication and be consistent with everything that you do. When we go to practice, we practice with purpose,” McGlinchey said. “When you build enough good habits, days like today happen and they seem to come out of nowhere. I told them that this thing is going to flip because we have built so many good habits.”
As the 27-game losing streak was snapped, the monkey was off the backs of the NCAA D-II college team. Smiles draped across the faces of the coaching staff and players as their hard work was finally showcased on the scoreboard. Mitchell explained that entire team knew that they could secure this win after watching hours of film leading up the game against the Panthers.
“We were talking about it all week. Once we saw the film, dudes were getting excited,” Mitchell said. “We saw some things that we thought we could capitalize on and were able to go out and capitalize on it.”
Celebrations are in order for the Jewell football program, they deserve it after the hours of hard work that they have put in. But, don’t get it mixed up, they want to achieve much more than one regular season victory this season.
“I didn’t want the Gatorade bath,” McGlinchey laughed. “I believe that we are going to win a lot of football games here at Jewell. This is just the first of many.”
The Cardinals will go for back-to-back wins for the first time since Oct. 17, 2015. Jewell plays McKendree University (3-1) on Saturday, Oct. 1.
