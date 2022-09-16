KEARNEY — The Bulldogs faced a style of football that is often labeled old-school or retro. On Friday, Sept. 16, Kearney defeated Excelsior Springs 44-6. The Bulldogs played discipline, intelligent football against the Tigers’ on a warm fall night.
Excelsior Springs utilizes the triple option for their offensive sets. They emphasis the run game that is dictated by the quarterback making quick decisions. He often has the choice of handing the ball off to his full back or running back, he can also keep it himself. There is movement happening during the snap that defenses may have a hard time deciphering who has the ball.
But not Kearney on Friday night. Through communication during the game and diligent preparation in practice, the Bulldogs dominated up front. Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Brinkley shared how his team prepared during the week and how they executed when the lights came on.
“The biggest thing for us was that we slowed it down with all of their formation sets and their gaps,” he explained. “They have a lot of good stuff that can put you in a bind.”
The offense for Kearney in the first half showed no slump after the big victory over Smithville last weekend. The Bulldogs went to work on their first possession as they drove into the Tigers’ red zone. On third and goal from the 11-yard line, quarterback Casey Rooney found tight end Zach Grace running up the seam for the touchdown. Grace was wide open on the play for the opening score.
On the following possession, Rooney found wide receiver Manny Linthacum on the near side for a long pass. This set up Kearney’s new favorite package, their power lineup. With the entire Kearney lineup near the offensive line, Grace took the direct snap and sprinted into the line for the short touchdown to give Kearney the 14-0 lead.
A pooch kick-off set up Excelsior Springs on their own 40-yard line. They had their best drive of the game as they went up the field and were able to punch in a short rushing touchdown. A missed extra point made the score 14-6.
With Grace’s two touchdowns, it was time for Kearney’s other playmaker to join him in the end zone. Linthacum took a short shovel pass from Rooney and scored from 7 yards out. The junior receiver shared his thoughts on being used in an offense where he can catch the ball deep or rush with the football.
“It is nice, I like to run the ball, too,” he shared. “I don’t know if it’s going to be a run play or pass play. There are a bunch of reverses or jet passes, I just love it.”
Right before the half, the Tigers were able to move the ball into Kearney territory, but were stopped by stingy defense on fourth down.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Rooney lofted a deep pass to Linthcum on a post route. Linthacum avoided a tackle and waltzed into the end zone at the far end of the field. Head coach Logan Minnick explained how key that touchdown was to the outcome of the game.
“We definitely wanted to get our pass game going to match our run game, our run game has been great,” Minnick said. “If we can get to where we can run and pass, I think that makes us pretty deadly offensively.”
In the second half, rushing touchdowns by Grant Noland and Danny Petree added to the Bulldogs lead. Along with the touchdowns, Excelsior Springs had a high snap over the punter that resulted in a safety.
Kearney has defeated each team on Missouri Highway 92 this season after victories over Platte County, Smithville and Excelsior Springs. With a win over Fort Osage, the Bulldogs are humming at four wins and zero losses. Keeping the momentum is key for this team as they head into the middle of the season.
“We have to keep working in practice, keep taking the weight room seriously,” Rooney said. “We have to keep believing in each other and trusting each other.”
Next week, the Bulldogs will face Winnetonka on Friday, Sept. 23. Linebacker Randall Freeland explained how they are not looking too far down the schedule, saying their focus remains on what is right in front of them.
“Amazing, but this doesn’t matter right now. All that matters is what is next," Freeland said. “We have to work harder, the most important game is the next one.”
