KEARNEY — The Bulldogs faced a style of football that is often labeled old-school or retro. On Friday, Sept. 16, Kearney defeated Excelsior Springs 44-6. The Bulldogs played discipline, intelligent football against the Tigers’ on a warm fall night.

Excelsior Springs utilizes the triple option for their offensive sets. They emphasis the run game that is dictated by the quarterback making quick decisions. He often has the choice of handing the ball off to his full back or running back, he can also keep it himself. There is movement happening during the snap that defenses may have a hard time deciphering who has the ball.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.