KEARNEY — Another week, another dominant victory for the Kearney Bulldogs. They took it to the Grandview Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 14. Kearney beat Grandview by a final score of 63-12 as the undefeated season rolled on for Kearney (8-0).
Within three minutes of the first quarter, Cameron Emmons was able to get into the end zone from 10 yards away to give Kearney 7-0 lead. On the following possession, Grandview answered with their first points as the visitors gained hope to upset one of the top teams in Class 4. A 23-yard touchdown pass got around the Kearney secondary for the score.
Any hope of an upset was soon lost for Grandview as Kearney scored 49 straight points before the halftime whistle rang. Kearney quarterback Casey Rooney had two touchdown passes in the first half. He found wide receiver Manny Linthacum for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Rooney fired a pass to tight end Zach Grace for 20-yard score.
Grace was an important part of the offense once again. Not only did he have the reception for a touchdown, he rushed in two touchdowns. One from a yard away and another from 24 yards out. Kearney was able to get two different players involved in the first half, too. Danny Petree had a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. On Kearney’s following possession, Vann Grimes ran in for 2-yards for another score.
The defense was involved in the amazing scoring half, too. Late in the first quarter, Grandview was stuffed at the line of scrimmage and fumbled the ball. Kearney’s Luke Noland was able to pick up the ball and return 39 yards to the end zone for the defensive touchdown. All together, Kearney smoked Grandview 56-6 in the first half alone.
In the second half, the offense for either team was not moving as fast as the tempo of the game slowed down with the score well out of reach. Grandview scored their second touchdown late in the third quarter on a 48-yard rushing touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Rooney found Petree for a 47 yard touchdown reception as Kearney cruised to a 63-12 victory.
Kearney’s goal of being a balanced offense was well constructed against Grandview. They passed for 147 yards and rushed for 126 yards which accumulated to 273 yards of total offense. The defense for Kearney imposed their will especially on third down. Grandview converted only three times out of their 11 tries on third down as they struggled to move the chains. Kearney won the turnover battle 5-0. Grandview threw two interceptions and lost three fumbles which gave Kearney extra possessions en route to the big win.
Kearney goes on the road to face Belton (3-5) on Friday, Oct. 21. The Pirates have lost three games in a row as they fell to Grain Valley, Platte County and Raytown. This will be Kearney’s final regular season game before heading into the playoffs.
