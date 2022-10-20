Kearney Football

Kearney’s Casey Rooney threw three touchdowns in the victory over Grandview on Friday, Oct 14.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — Another week, another dominant victory for the Kearney Bulldogs. They took it to the Grandview Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 14. Kearney beat Grandview by a final score of 63-12 as the undefeated season rolled on for Kearney (8-0).

Within three minutes of the first quarter, Cameron Emmons was able to get into the end zone from 10 yards away to give Kearney 7-0 lead. On the following possession, Grandview answered with their first points as the visitors gained hope to upset one of the top teams in Class 4. A 23-yard touchdown pass got around the Kearney secondary for the score.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.