KEARNEY — The Bulldogs are hungry for more. It was evident at practice with their determination and no-nonsense attitude on display Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Kearney brings back a roster that includes many seniors who have a pedigree of making an impact on Friday nights. Senior leadership was important during the summer months as second-year head coach Logan Minnick explained.
“I think we have had an outstanding summer. We are very senior heavy and those guys have really bought in,” he said. “They have felt the urgency that this is our last year and they have done a great job in stepping up and being leaders.”
The senior leadership for the Bulldogs can be wrapped up in one player in particular, quarterback Casey Rooney. This will be Rooney’s third-straight season as the starting signal-caller for the Bulldogs. Rooney threw for 1,206 yards and completed 59.3% of passes last season. He threw 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Rooney has been taking the offseason one day as a time.
“I don’t want to leave this place, this is home. I don’t take anything for granted out here,” Rooney said. “Our offensive line kicks butt. We have backs that are going to run hard and we have athletes on the outside that are going to make plays when they need to.”
The quarterback will have a ton of weapons to help him out this season. His biggest receiving threat is senior Manny Linthacum. The three-sport athlete in basketball and baseball was the Bulldogs’ biggest down-the-field target last season, averaging 51.2 yards per game. He also hauled in seven touchdowns.
Along with Linthacum, Bryce Page and Cohen Jacobs will fill out the wide-receiver room. Page and Jacobs have both received college football scholarship offers from the NAIA.
The backfield duo of Cameron Emmons and Tristan Williams will provide a one-two punch to opposing defenses. Emmons rushed for 851 yards last season as he averaged 77.4 yards per game. He scored 14 touchdowns, which included a 97-yard scamper that was the longest in Kearney High School history. Emmons will be balanced out by Williams, who averaged 22.1 yards per game last season. As a sophomore, he was featured rarely, but this year as a junior, his role is expected to grow.
“I believe that our overall team speed is going to be better this year than it was last year,” Minnick said. “That is a credit to Coach Brinkley, who runs our strength and conditioning program.
”
On defense, the Bulldogs are excited for their line that includes senior Aiden Smith. The strength on of the defensive line will wreak havoc on opposing teams’ ball carries, according to Minnick.
Another key player for defense is linebacker Randall Freeland, who finished last year with two sacks and three tackles for a loss.
“The summer has been intense, we are a lot further along than last year,” Freeland said. “Everyone is understanding what they are doing this year and we can go fast and fix the little things.”
Last year, the Bulldogs finished with a record of 10-1 in Minnick’s first year as head coach. They hit the ground running as they knocked off Platte County and Fort Osage on the road to open the year, then followed it with a home win over Smithville. Minnick explained at this same time last year, the offense was still installing the playbook. This year, the team is growing off of last year’s success and advancing nicely toward the first game of the year.
“Playbook is already in and learned all of that last year,” Rooney said. “Now, we are able to build off of that. We are adding some new plays and just building.”
The Bulldogs will host Platte County in the opening game of the season on Friday, Aug. 25. Kearney’s win over the Pirates last year snapped a three-game losing streak against their Highway-92 rivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.