Kearney football against Reeds Spring

A Kearney football player watches the action during a football game Oct. 2 at Kearney High School.

 Mac Moore/Staff Photo

KEARNEY — Kearney football was quick to an opponent after Raytown South canceled due to issues involving COVID-19.

The Bulldogs were also quick to dispatch Reeds Springs in a 40-13 road win Friday, Oct. 9.

Kearney (3-4, 1-3 Suburban Blue) ran the score up to 33-0 by the middle of the fourth quarter before the Wolves were able to feast on a couple of garbage-time touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are set to face Grandview (3-4, 2-3 SB) at home Friday, Oct. 16. 

Sports Writer Mac Moore can be reached at 389-6643 or mac.moore@mycouriertribune.com.

