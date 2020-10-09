KEARNEY — Kearney football was quick to an opponent after Raytown South canceled due to issues involving COVID-19.
The Bulldogs were also quick to dispatch Reeds Springs in a 40-14 road win Friday, Oct. 9.
Kearney (3-4, 1-3 Suburban Blue) ran the score up to 33-0 by the middle of the fourth quarter before the Wolves were able to feast on a couple of garbage-time touchdowns.
The Bulldogs are set to face Grandview (3-4, 2-3 SB) at home Friday, Oct. 16.
