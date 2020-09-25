Kearney football loses to Grain Valley 38-14

KEARNEY — After falling behind four scores in the first half, Kearney football never got closer than down 21 points as Grain Valley's high-powered offense dominated in a 38-14 game.
Grain Valley quarterback Cole Keller and running back Jaxon Wyatt traded touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. Keller opened it up with a 19-yard rushing score before Wyatt did the same from 2 yards out.
Keller followed that up with a 31-yard strike to wide receiver Parker Bosserman early in the second quarter. Wyatt punched it in from 5 yards with three minutes before halftime.
Junior running back Jake Lowrey got the Bulldogs on the board with a 5-yard rushing touchdown early in the second half, but Grain Valley quickly moved down the field on the way to a Keller 8-yard rushing touchdown.
The Eagles would tack on a 28-yard field goal. Kearney sophomore quarterback Landon Goepferich scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes left, but it was already over for the Bulldogs.
