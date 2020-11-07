Kearney football overcomes 20-point deficit to beat Griffins 41-34 in OT

KEARNEY — When Kearney football faced Winnetonka in early October, the Bulldogs let a late lead slip by allowing the Griffins to score 20 unanswered points in the final 14 minutes of game time.
This time the Griffins scored 20 unanswered points in the first 14 minutes the first 14 minutes of the Class 4 District 8 semifinals matchup Friday, Nov. 6, at Winnetonka High School. The Bulldogs had time to recover as they outscored the Griffins 41-14 the rest of the way to win 41-34 in overtime.
Winnetonka’s offense came out white-hot as quarterback Jovan Satterwhite found wideout Julian Rodgers for a 43-yard touchdown reception on the first possession.
After a couple empty possessions for both teams, Griffins running back Montre Moore scored rushing touchdowns on back-to-back possessions with a 38-yarder and 1-yarder.
Kearney responded quickly as junior quarterback Ian Acosta found his way into the end zone on a 26-yard rushing score. The Griffins marched down the field on an 8-minute drive and looked to head into the locker room with a 19-point lead after Moore scored again with a 8-yard rushing touchdown.
The Bulldogs found a way to score on a 16-play drive that only lasted two and half minutes. Quarterback Dawson Meinert, who finished 13 of 30 for 227 yards and three passing touchdowns, threw six of his incompletions on that series, but he stuck with it until he found Acosta for a 7-yard touchdown reception with just 33 seconds left in the first half.
Meinert found Acosta again on a 41-yard touchdown pass in late in the third quarter to close the gap to 26-21 for Winnetonka. The Bulldogs followed up by taking their first lead of the game with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by senior Kaden Borchardt with 1:18 until the fourth quarter. Kearney tried to go up 3 points, but settled for a 27-26 lead after a missed two-point conversion.
The Griffins did not trail for long as Moore found the end zone for the fourth time on a 5-yard run during Winnetonak's next offensive possession.
Kearney completed another long touchdown drive to close out the fourth quarter in a similar fashion to its first-half finish. This time the Bulldogs snapped the ball 19 times before Borchardt tied the game on a 1-yard run with just seven seconds left in regulation.
Meinert put all the pressure on the Griffins after he found sophomore tight end Zach Grace for a 25-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the extra period. The Bulldogs shut down Winnetonka on four straight plays to finish off the 41-34 victory.
Kearney will face Smithville in the Class 4 District 6 finals Friday, Nov. 13, at Smithville High School. The Warriors dominated Lafayette 42-0 in its district semifinals game. The Bulldogs lost to Smithville 28-10 when the teams played Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.