KEARNEY — A new chapter of Kearney football will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 as new head coach Logan Minnick will run out with his squad. Minnick is a coach that is full of passion when talking with him, but during practice, he is a stoic leader who intently watches the action unfolding.
Players have noticed a shift since Minnick’s addition to the coaching staff. Senior linebacker Randall Freeland explained that the culture around Kearney football is moving in the right direction and he is excited to represent the Bulldogs on Friday nights.
“Coach Minnick has made practice much more competitive and fun,” Freeland said. “I think everyone has that spark to them, everyone is ready and waiting on a change. They want to see what we can do with it.”
While there is a change at the head coaching position, some familiar faces and names return for Kearney football. Quarterback Casey Rooney will take the starting position for his second season. The junior looked quick and nimble around the pocket while being able to drop passes into tight places.
Protecting Rooney’s blind side is senior offensive lineman Carter Schmidt, who has become one of the most valuable players for Kearney. Schmidt has racked up NCAA Division I FCS offers from Indiana State, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois and even ivy league school Yale.
Schmidt has a towering build with strong hands and quick feet which allow him to block against some of the best defensive lineman in the area. One of those defenders is his own teammate, Will Lincoln, who plays linebacker and defensive end for the Bulldogs.
“He gets run over by Carter every day,” Freeland laughed.
“Carter definitely makes me better because he is one of the best left tackles in the state,” Lincoln shared. “Going up against him gets me in the right mindset and helps me perform to where I need to be on a Friday night.”
The commitment from Kearney in the early stages of fall camp along with the summer workouts is promising as Minnick explained only one player has missed in the first three weeks of practice. Sometimes, showing up to work is the hardest thing, so to see the dedication to Kearney football from all grade levels and positions gives the coaching staff pride.
“We have our guys split into 10 platoons and if your guy no calls, no shows, we run that platoon,” Minnick said. “We’ve got seniors here calling people if they are not 15 minutes early. The guys are on it.”
Minnick has been impressed with his team’s focus and dedication to the game during the opening weeks of practice. Whether it is on the field or in the weight room, Kearney has been putting in maximum effort to have a more successful season than last year.
Last year, Kearney finished with a record of 5-7 before falling to eventual state champions Smithville. This year, the opening game is against their other Highway 92 rival, Platte County. The Pirates have owned Kearney, beating the Bulldogs three years in a row. Platte County has outscored the Bulldogs 121-31 during that stretch.
“It’s been Platte County week since mid-June,” Minnick said. “The kids are laser focused. We had film today and the kids were pointing things out that normally you don’t see until later in the week. That’s attributed to our kids being locked in and ready to play football.”
The past is the past. Kearney football is in a different place with Minnick leading the charge. It all begins at Platte County on Friday, Aug. 26 as the Pirates welcome the Bulldogs for the opening game of the season.
“This is my senior year so Platte County has kicked our butt the past two years and I’m tired of it,” Lincoln said. “I think we are a way better team that what we have been in the past.”
