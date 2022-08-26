KEARNEY — A new chapter of Kearney football will begin on Friday, Aug. 26 as new head coach Logan Minnick will run out with his squad. Minnick is a coach that is full of passion when talking with him, but during practice, he is a stoic leader who intently watches the action unfolding.

Players have noticed a shift since Minnick’s addition to the coaching staff. Senior linebacker Randall Freeland explained that the culture around Kearney football is moving in the right direction and he is excited to represent the Bulldogs on Friday nights.

