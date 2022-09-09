KEARNEY — The fireworks exploded and Eminem’s song, “Without Me” played around the TDR Activity Complex on Friday, Sept. 9. Eminem’s words, “Guess who’s back, back again,” were sang over and over as Kearney defeated Smithville 20-19. It was the first time the Bulldogs took down the Warriors in eight years.

“I had several people tell me, ‘Just wait for your first home game as head coach,’” first year Kearney head coach Logan Minnick said. “‘I told our assistant coaches after the coin toss, ‘Dang boys, there’s a lot of people here.’”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

