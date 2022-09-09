KEARNEY — The fireworks exploded and Eminem’s song, “Without Me” played around the TDR Activity Complex on Friday, Sept. 9. Eminem’s words, “Guess who’s back, back again,” were sang over and over as Kearney defeated Smithville 20-19. It was the first time the Bulldogs took down the Warriors in eight years.
“I had several people tell me, ‘Just wait for your first home game as head coach,’” first year Kearney head coach Logan Minnick said. “‘I told our assistant coaches after the coin toss, ‘Dang boys, there’s a lot of people here.’”
The fans came out in droves from the Kearney and Smithville communities to see these two Missouri Highway 92 rivals meet. They were not to be disappointed as it was one of the best games in the Kansas City metro area on Friday night.
On offense, Kearney kept Smithville guessing with different packages all night. Kearney’s Zach Grace was impressive and a player that Minnick relied heavily on. A new set of plays were installed during the summer, including a heavy package that saw all of Kearney’s players on the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.
Each time, Grace would take the ball and run it to the right, to the left or straight up the middle. For the majority of those attempts, Grace would pick a few yards each time.
In the second quarter, quarterback Casey Rooney stepped back to pass and threw towards Grace on the far sideline. A Smithville defender tipped the ball and it fell right in the hands of Grace, who took it for the 49-yard touchdown.
“The difference was the amount of heart that we showed,” Grace shared. “I feel like last year, after they scored the first time, we just rolled over. We didn’t do that tonight, we continued to push.”
In the third quarter, Grace was called upon again in the heavy package. He ran the ball straight up the gut for the touchdown.
“It’s 1937 football, foot-to-foot,” Minnick explained. “Three yards and a cloud of dust, if you have to tackle Zach Grace repeatedly. They did a good job defending that, but there were times that he got hit at the line of scrimmage and still got three, four yards.”
It wasn’t all Bulldogs though, the Warriors scored the opening touchdown of the game as quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth peeled off a long run to open the scoring. This was after the Warriors converted a 4th and 8 inside their own territory.
With the Warriors leading 7-0, Grace’s long touchdown pass tied the ball game as rival teams headed into the locker room for halftime. Minnick explained not much was said in the locker room in terms of changing scheme. On the opening possession of the second half, Grace’s heavy package touchdown gave the Bulldogs the 14-7 lead.
The Warriors answered through the hands of Caleb Donnell, who was electric all evening. He balanced Hedgecorth out as he was able to bounce the ball outside or hit the Kearney linebackers up the middle. Donnell’s touchdown made the score 13-14 as Smithville missed the extra point.
Into the fourth quarter, both teams were tied. The stadium in Kearney was rocking with loads of fans standing and cheering on their team. With 8 minutes to play, the Bulldogs called consecutive heavy package runs to set themselves up in Smithville territory.
A timeout was called and Manny Linthacum heard his number shouted in the huddle.
“Coach Minnick told me that it was going to be a reverse and he told me not to make it obvious,” Linthacum said. “I was nervous, but I was ready to get it.”
A run, pass option was the call as Rooney looked to take off on his own towards the Smithville sideline. He flipped the ball to Linthacum, who was in motion and received some great blocks on the edge. Linthacum sprinted towards the pylon and was in to give Kearney the 20-13 lead.
“I was looking for the first down, but it turned into a touchdown thanks to a great block from my friend Bryce,” Linthacum explained. “I was gassed. It was a long drive, a good drive. The atmosphere was amazing and the crowd was going crazy.”
The Bulldogs went for the kill shot as they went for two, but the attempt was missed. The Warriors were up next to answer in the rivalry game.
A drive that lasted 7 minutes took the Warriors to the goal line. With 50 seconds remaining, Hedgecorth faked a handoff and weaved his way through the Kearney defense for the touchdown. With the Warriors down a point, they went for the win. But, a pass from Hedgecorth to Donnell was too high and the two-point conversion was no good.
That was the end of the game, right? Wrong, a beautifully orchestrated on-side kick was delivered by the Warriors. They ended up with the football as Smithville looked for an unbelievable comeback.
The defense for Kearney wanted no part in that. Hedgecorth and the Warriors were able to move the ball into the Bulldogs’ territory, but not far enough. A long field goal of over 45 yards was called, but it was missed short and to the right.
The Bulldogs were able to kneel it down to defeat the Warriors for the first time in eight years. As fans ran on the field, Kearney players hugged each other and students celebrated as they beat the defending state champions. This was Smithville’s first loss since Nov. 27, 2020.
“We played really well on defense, but we had three turnovers on offense,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson said. “I wanted them to see them celebrate, that’s important. Those things burn into your mind. Tonight, we didn’t play well enough to win, they did.”
After a tough season last year where the Bulldogs finished 5-7, a 3-0 start to the year has Kearney back to where they want to be. Kearney is a town that has plenty of pride for its squad, which they showed as they stuck around after the game for almost an hour.
“This was unbelievable community support, they were out there tailgating since 4:30 p.m.,” Minnick said. “They love their football. But, this game could have gone either way. We won’t get too big of a head.”
The games don’t stop here for the Bulldogs. They face another Highway 92 rival next week: Excelsior Springs. That doesn’t faze this squad as they celebrated Friday’s victory, but they go back to work tomorrow, determined to prove to everyone that this win against the Warriors was no fluke.
“We celebrate the win tonight, but next week is the next team,” Linthacum said. “We don’t worry who it is, we just play our game.”
