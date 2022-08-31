PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football.
Many people saw the game as a major upset, but according to Minnick, he had the team prepared for the win. The head coach welcomes the underdog mentality when his team comes to play on Friday nights.
“To people outside of our program and with the offseason that we have had and what’s going on,” Minnick explained, “we definitely turned some heads to the people who haven’t been around us.”
The opening score of the game went in favor of the Pirates off of a 64-yard touchdown pass. Just before halftime, Kearney threw an interception after the Bulldogs picked off the Pirates offense.
After the exchange of interceptions, the Pirates had the ball at the Kearney 1-yard line in the closing minute of the first half. After a false start penalty, Kearney’s defense stood firm. They jumped off the ball and attacked the line of scrimmage just before halftime. The Pirates offense couldn’t get into the end zone as Platte County led 7-0 at the break.
“I think that was the difference in the ball game. If they stick that in, we’re down 14-0 at half,” Minnick said. “It definitely gave us momentum going into half because our guys were fired up, the defense for sure.”
On the first possession of the second half, Kearney came out firing with quarterback Casey Rooney. He launched a 65-yard touchdown to Manny Linthacum, who hauled in the game-tying score.
At the end of the third quarter, Platte County earned their second touchdown of the game after converting a fourth down attempt. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Kearney was searching for the game-tying touchdown.
They gave it to one of their top players in tight end Zach Grace, who received three straight direct snaps as he plunged his way through the Pirates defense. A short run with this formation gave Grace the touchdown and the game was tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter.
“I had an old coach tell me, ‘If you ever have a horse, you’ll ride him,’’ Minnick recounted. “Zach is definitely one of our horses. We told our kids that at some point the game is going to turn into a fist fight in a phone booth.”
After fair catching a punt and the Pirates being flagged for a personal foul, the Bulldogs were lined up for a free kick attempt from 48 yards away.
The wacky rule allowed the field goal attempt without pressure from the Pirates defense, but the attempt missed as the game headed to overtime.
Kearney received the ball first in overtime as Grace continued to get the ball. The strong tight end was able to drive his legs through the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for the touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead.
Platte County had a chance to tie it, but an interception on the second play of the drive sealed the win for Kearney.
The defense was able to control the entire game as the Bulldogs earned the win over the Pirates for the first time in three years.
The Bulldogs will look for their second win of the season as they travel to Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.