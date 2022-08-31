Kearney Football

Kearney’s Casey Rooney celebrates after defeating Platte County on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Ross Martin/PCPrepsExtra

PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football.

Many people saw the game as a major upset, but according to Minnick, he had the team prepared for the win. The head coach welcomes the underdog mentality when his team comes to play on Friday nights.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.