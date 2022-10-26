KEARNEY — The Bulldogs faced a surprisingly tough test versus Belton on Friday, Oct. 21. Kearney used a furious comeback to secure a 33-21 victory in the final game of the regular season.
Belton opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown pass by Gio Mack to Greg Lyles. This was Mack’s first game of the season for the Pirates as he was coming off of an injury. Their star quarterback came to play versus the undefeated Bulldogs.
Kearney answered with a nine-yard touchdown by Cameron Emmons in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Kearney tried for an onside kick, but it failed. Belton picked up the short kickoff and returned it all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Belton led 14-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Belton used a long four-minute drive to score the first touchdown of the second half. The Pirates led 21-7 as Kearney was put on upset alert across the state.
With their backs up against the wall, Kearney scored 26 unanswered points to close out the game and earn the win.
Quarterback Casey Rooney found Manny Linthacum for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Zach Grace rushed in two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Emmons ran for a 50-yard touchdown to give there Bulldogs the lead.
Kearney’s come-from-behind win gave them a perfect 9-0 record. The Bulldogs are the number 1 seed in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament. Kearney will not be playing this week as they earned a bye. They will face the winner of Excelsior Springs or Marshall in the district semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4.
