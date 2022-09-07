KEARNEY — When opportunity arises, capitalizing is key to success. On the opening kick-off, Kearney took its chance against Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 2. The Bulldogs used a week of film study to their advantage as they beat the Indians 39-17.
The coaching staff of Kearney recognized a fault in the Fort Osage kick-off team as they plotted their attack in the build-up to the game. Head coach Logan Minnick saw the lineup on the opening play and called for an onside kick.
The Bulldogs played the onside kick to perfection as they secured the ball to steal the opening possession away from Fort Osage.
“We had practiced it all week. I don’t know if it was our plan to start the game with it, but you never know if you are going to get the look that you want again,” Minnick said. “It was one of those gut feelings where we told the kids if it was there, we were going to go for it.”
The stolen possession set-up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Manny Linthacum to Bryce Page put the Bulldogs up 7-0 in the early portions of the game. The Bulldogs’ defense continues to impress as they were able to stop Fort Osage on third down. The Indians went 5-14 on third down.
One of the fun developments this year for Kearney has been the use of tight end Zach Grace in the running game. With his athletic ability and strength, Grace has shown his vision by following blockers and getting up field. He scored two touchdowns in the first quarter as he ended with 37-yards rushing.
The fourth touchdown for Kearney came moments before halftime. Running back Cameron Emmons stuck the ball into the end zone for a 7-yard rush. Grace added a two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs led 29-3 at halftime.
A turnover for Kearney to begin the second half allowed the Indians to respond by scoring a touchdown, making the game 29-10. A short possession for the Bulldogs gave Fort Osage the ball back as they were looking to chip away at Kearney’s lead.
Kearney’s defense came up clutch once again. Luke Noland intercepted Fort Osage’s pass and took it to the end zone for the touchdown to give Kearney a commanding 36-10 lead. Grant Jacobsen made a field goal late in the fourth quarter for Kearney’s final points.
“Fort started to gain some momentum in the second half, but the defense came away with the pick six in the middle of the third quarter,” Minnick said. “We have a great group of kids. Our linebacker Will Lincoln said after week one win, ‘We have kids with a lot of heart.’”
The win over Fort Osage shows how much growth has occurred for Kearney in their short time with Minnick. A win to begin the season on the road against rival Platte County and a win over the Indians, who made it to the state semifinals last year, gives Kearney a much needed boost entering week three.
Kearney will host rival Smithville in their first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 9.
“This will be three weeks in a row knowing that it is going to be a physical ball game and that one possession could be the difference one way or another,” Minnick said. “With how big this rivalry is, anything can happen. The defending state champs are in town, we are going to match their level of intensity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.