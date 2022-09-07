Kearney Football

Kearney head coach Logan Minnick has begun the season 2-0 after wins over Platte County and Fort Osage.

KEARNEY — When opportunity arises, capitalizing is key to success. On the opening kick-off, Kearney took its chance against Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 2. The Bulldogs used a week of film study to their advantage as they beat the Indians 39-17.

The coaching staff of Kearney recognized a fault in the Fort Osage kick-off team as they plotted their attack in the build-up to the game. Head coach Logan Minnick saw the lineup on the opening play and called for an onside kick.

