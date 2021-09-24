KEARNEY — On an evening with a drizzle of rain, the game between Kearney and Grain Valley was anything but sour. The Eagles slid by the Bulldogs 14-7 in a contest that was close in all three facets of the game.
Head coach Josh Gray thought his team played well enough in the loss as the team continues to grow in confidence.
“Our kids never gave up, our O-line did a great job tonight,” Gray said. “Defensively, I think we played a good game.”
Kearney scored the opening touchdown of the game in the first quarter when running back KJ Smith bounced a run from the middle of the tacklebox to the outside. He managed to get around a couple of defenders before putting on the jets and diving across the goal line.
“He’s a powerful runner and has good speed,” Gray said. “He is a competitor, I can’t say enough things about him”
Smith excited the game in the second half with an injury as the Bulldogs and Eagles remained tied at 7-7 midway through the third quarter. Grain Valley received the ball at their own 20-yard line after an interception by Kearney quarterback Casey Rooney.
The Eagles drove the ball 80 yards to a touchdown using screen passes and runs up the middle. It was a 24-yard rushing touchdown by the Grain Valley tailback that pushed the score to 14-7 in favor of the visitors.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs moved the ball into Eagles territory, but we're unable to capitalize with points. In the closing minutes, Kearney had the ball at their own 10-yard line and needed a touchdown to tie.
Rooney threw three incredible passes down the left and right sidelines to get the Bulldogs into the red zone.
“He’s throwing the ball real well,” Gray said.
But, the fourth pass was not the charm. The QB’s throw was intercepted in the end zone, which ultimately ended the game. Kearney had a final chance to tie the game with 3 seconds left, but the catch and pitch failed.
Final: KHS 7-14 GVThe Bulldogs had one last chance to tie the game with 3 seconds left. Tough game for Kearney, really equal on all three sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/yQszQ0dtSl— Liam (@liamkeating7) September 25, 2021
“We need to clean up those mistakes and get better. I thought we got better this game, full fledge,” Gray said.
Gray was positive with his team as Kearney looked the part throughout the contest. They were moving the ball up and down the field and getting stops on the defensive end, but they couldn't turn those long drives into points.
“It’s not one play that defines the football game,” Gray said. “It’s an accumulation of everything throughout the game.”
Next week, Kearney will head to Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 1.
