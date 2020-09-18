KEARNEY — Kearney football looked like it was in for another dogfight as the team fought back from 14-7 first quarter deficit against Ruskin Friday, Sept. 18 before taking a 30-20 lead into halftime.
But the Bulldogs turned on the jets for a 40-point second half while shutting down the Golden Eagles as Kearney walked out with a 70-20 win.
Kearney sophomore Luke Noland got his team on the board on the opening play with a 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Golden Eagles responded almost immediately as Ruskin's William Sanders rushed for a 65-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 just 30 seconds into the contest.
About a minute later, Kearney senior quarterback Dawson Meinert threw a pick-six to Sanders for the Golden Eagles to take their last lead of the game.
Kearney scored 23 unanswered points. Junior quarterback Ian Acosta picked up a 8-yard rushing touchdown, junior linebacker Braxton Breedlove tackled Marius Hill in the end zone for a safety, senior running back Kaden Borchardt rushed for a 13-yard score and Meinert threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Carson Frakes to finish off the barrage with just 2:36 left in the second quarter.
Sanders gave Ruskin one last score with a 5-yard rushing touchdown on the final first half possession.
From there, Kearney run away with the game as Borchardt scored three more rushing scores of 7, 13 and 29 yards. Acosta also found pay dirt again with a 21-yarder and a blocked punt turned into a defensive touchdown by Kale Conway to finish off a 34-point third quarter.
Junior running back Jake Gregory finished off the scoring with a 2-yard rushing touchdown late in the game.
Kearney had beat Ruskin in their last two matchups, but the teams haven't played since the Bulldogs moved up to the Suburban Blue in 2016.
Kearney (2-2, 1-2 Suburban Blue) will go on the road against Grain Valley next week. The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 Suburban White) beat Truman 38-0 on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.