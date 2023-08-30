KEARNEY — It was time for another rendition of Kearney against Platte County on Friday, Aug. 25. It was great game between the two rivals as the Pirates edged the Bulldogs 21-18.
The biggest story of the game was the injury suffered during practice by third-year starting quarterback Casey Rooney. He still went out to play in the first quarter, but after a few snaps, couldn’t go any further. He finished the day throwing 3-for-7 and for 13 yards. Rooney’s injury was always going to be tough to overcome, but Grant Noland took it upon himself to lead the huddle for Kearney.
“He is the ultimate competitor. He hates losing more than he likes winning,” head coach Logan Minnick said of Noland. “His competitive side and his football savvy is something put in his brain from his dad for years. We have prepped him and we know what kind of great athlete he is.”
Noland completed just 2-for-6 passes for 23 yards, but it was the run game that he dictated. Minnick’s offense turned into an old-school run-it-through Friday. Noland led the team with 86 yards on 17 carries. Cameron Emmons added 85 yards on 16 carries.
Kearney took a 3-0 lead into halftime as both teams’ offenses could barely move the ball. In the fourth quarter, Tristan Williams rushed for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead after the Pirates scored the lone points in the third quarter.
Platte County followed Williams’ touchdown by scoring on two straight drives. Both touchdowns came from 40 yards out as Platte County gashed the Bulldogs to give them a 21-10 advantage. Noland answered the bell by throwing a 25-yard pass to Bryce Page for a touchdown to cut the Pirates lead to three points, but that wouldn’t cut it as Kearney was defeated.
A few game-changing plays resulted in huge chunks of yardage called back via penalties against Kearney.
They were called for 10 penalties, resulting in 88 yards lost. This is an area that the Bulldogs are looking to improve.
“The defense kept us in the game and I am very proud of them,” Minnick said. “Platte County is going to be very good, their quarterback is a stud and is going to be for the next three years.”
Kearney’s next game won’t be any easier as they face Fort Osage on Friday, Sept. 1. Fort Osage made it to last year’s state championship in Class 5 before falling to Francis Howell. The Indians lost their week one match-up to Grain Valley in a 46-42 high scoring game last week.
“We have some really good leaders that understand that we have little time to be upset,” Minnick said. “We don’t have any time to sulk, our kids came into practice and were ready to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.