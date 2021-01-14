Kearney graduate and former University of Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett signed with the New York Giants on a reserve/future contract.
Garrett went undrafted out of college, but spent time before the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans, a team with a fellow Kearney alum in long snapper Beau Brinkley.
Garrett was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in September, but was released midway through the season.
At Missouri, he was a team captain and one of the top linebackers in the country before a torn pectoral tendon ended his college career. He recorded three defensive touchdowns, three interceptions and 43 tackles in five games during the 2019 season. Garrett earned first team all-SEC honors during his junior campaign at MU and won two SEC defensive player of the week awards in 2019.
Garrett was also a standout player during Kearney football’s 2015 Class 4 state championship season, winning the 2015 Bobby Bell Award as the Kansas City area’s best lineman or linebacker in Missouri’s and Kansas’s smaller four classes.
