KEARNEY— When a dense fog fell on Kearney’s field on Friday night, it wasn't from the spookiness of Halloween, but from the amount of fireworks that were shot off after each touchdown.
Kearney dismantled Winnetonka 35-13 in the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinal matchup on Oct. 29. The Bulldogs offense was effective, but it was the defense that set the tone from the beginning. The defense played amazing according to senior defensive back Drake Cole.
“We all balled out tonight,” Cole said. “I was ready for a lot of pass game considering we stopped the run game quickly.”
Cole was certainly ready for the pass game against the Griffins. He recorded two interceptions on the night that included one in the Bulldogs own end zone that he returned over 70 yards into Winnetonka’s side of the field.
“It was the coaching,” Cole said. “They are setting us up for success. They are preparing us to be in a spot and be there for everything.”
Impressive coaching has led Cole to four interceptions on the season, a team high. Head coach Josh Gray shared that Cole has gotten better each week in practice which is translating to the field.
“He is understanding making breaks on the ball in this coverage and fly around,” Gray said. “He makes those big plays that you need and it was great to see him continue to put that on his resume.”
Adding to his own resume is senior running back KJ Smith who added two touchdowns tonight from inside the Griffin redzone. Smith finished with 131 yards on 21 carries for the Bulldogs. This is Smith's seventh game this year eclipsing 100 yards rushing.
“Our mindset going into tonight was to dominate up front,” Smith said. “The passing game started clicking when it needed to.”
Sophomore quarterback Casey Rooney started hot for the Bulldogs. He only needed the first 25 seconds of the game to get Kearney on the scoreboard. He found Isaac Bates on an inside route which Bates took to the endzone for a 34-yard score.
Rooney added a one-yard touchdown run to his name and a touch pass to Logan Arellano who ran for the easy end around touchdown for the final score of the game.
“We took some shots down the field and Case has got a good arm,” Gray said. “He does a good job of dialing in on where the ball needs to go.”
Rooney finished the game with 176 yards and one interception.
The Bulldogs next game will be against the number one seed and undefeated Smithville next Friday, Nov. 5. In early September, Kearney lost 35-0 to the Warriors, but this team has grown a lot since that game according to Gray.
“For us, it’s about that continued growth with our guys and that constant learning and understanding,” Gray said. “That’s what the playoffs are about, that extended time and that excitement and putting it all on the line.”
