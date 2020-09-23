Kearney's Garrett scooped up by injury-plagued Vikings team

Former Kearney and University of Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett has been signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Garrett, who started 33 games at Mizzou before going undrafted last spring, spent training camp with the Tennessee Titans before getting cut as the team trimmed down to a 53-man roster.
The Vikings are dealing with multiple injuries to its linebacking corps, including Anthony Barr being placed on the injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.
Garrett earned first team all-SEC honors during his junior campaign at MU and won two SEC defensive player of the week awards in 2019 before his college career ended when he suffered a torn pectoral tendon.
Garrett was a standout player during Kearney football’s 2015 Class 4 state championship season, winning the 2015 Bobby Bell Award as the Kansas City area’s best lineman or linebacker in Missouri’s and Kansas’s smaller four classes.
